North Iowans express concerns in roundtable with Rep. Randy Feenstra

With the 2022 election only months away, North Iowans are voicing their concerns to politicians representing the community.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) was in Clear Lake on Thursday as the featured speaker at a roundtable event held by the Republican National Committee to listen to the concerns of a panel of area residents.

Farmers Dave Muth and Steve Kruse, Cerro Gordo GOP Chair Julie Billings, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Tami Cavett, pharmacist and former school board member Doug Campbell, and local business owner Ryan Wade sat in on the roundtable, and were given the chance to speak candidly with the congressman.

One of the major concerns raised by attendees revolved around the labor shortage and supply chain issues currently plaguing businesses in North Iowa.

"Just as a mom, and a wife doing shopping... they (the stores) are bare," Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Tami Cavett said. "How is valentine's candy stocked but I can't get peroxide."

"I've never in my life time seen the shelves so bare," Cerro Gordo County GOP Chair Julie Billings said in agreement.

Feenstra said that in his role as a member of the Committee on Agriculture, he and the rest of the committee are currently looking at the problem, and working to try and understand it.

"We're trying to better understand it," Feenstra said of labor shortages specifically. "We're looking at how to get more workers in the production and agriculture arenas."

Feenstra said that over the next year people can expect a lot of discussion to take place over these issues at the federal level.

Another point of concern during the discussion was the treatment of law enforcement in the United States.

"With our department, what we're finding is that you feel so disrespected in your job that it's hard to be out there in public," Cavett said. "We read daily that officers are killed just because we're wearing a badge."

"We need to get back to law," Billings added.

Feenstra admitted he wasn't sure how to change the perception of law enforcement to the public, but that the attitude needs to change.

"We should be respecting and appreciating the protections we are getting, and that's not happening," Feenstra said.

A key reason for hosting the event, according to Feenstra, was that he could be moving congressional districts if reelected in November, and will no longer represent Cerro Gordo County.

"That's why I'm here," Feenstra said when asked what his goals are before moving districts. "I want to hear what issues and concerns they (Cerro Gordo County residents) have that I can take back to congress, and see what I can do from a policy standpoint."

Following the 2022 elections, Cerro Gordo County will move from Iowa Congressional District 4, to District 2.

The Republican primary for Feenstra's congressional seat is scheduled for June 7, with the general election taking place on Nov. 8. Independent Ryan O'Leary is the only challenger of Feenstra, so far.

Vying for the District 2 seat are District 1 Representative Ashley Hinson (R-IA), and two Democratic candidates Liz Mathis and Joseph Kerner.

