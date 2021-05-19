North Iowa state representatives react to 'back the blue,' protest bill legislation

Almost a year after the murder of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin inspired protests across the United States and around the world, including in Iowa, the Republican-led state senate successfully amended legislation that would simultaneously bolster law enforcement while also ramping up punishments for individuals who are convicted of escalating demonstrations into riots.
If Senate File 342 becomes law, a conviction for rioting would go from an aggravated misdemeanor (punishable by up to two years in jail) to a Class D felony (punishable by up to five years' imprisonment). Meanwhile, police officers would have "qualified immunity" in certain lawsuits, which can shield government officials from personal liability for constitutional violations.
When the bill first went through the House in April, it also received criticism for a passage that would provide a form of civil immunity to a driver who hits a protestor accused of blocking traffic.
"There are so many things in this bill that are egregious," Rep. Sharon Steckman (D-Mason City) said about the bill after it first made its way out of the House. According to her, the "good parts" of the bill were those that provided sick leave for first responders, while those parts relating to demonstrations only work to criminalize free speech.
"It increased crimes and did nothing for racial equity," Steckman said. "Some of the crimes disproportionately affect the Black community more than the white community." Per the nonpartisan Iowa Legislative Services Agency, while only 4.1% of adult Iowans are Black and 90% are Caucasian, 71% of the individuals jailed for rioting in the state’s fiscal 2020 year were Black and just 29% were Caucasian.
Steckman said she also was concerned about a provision that would expand the crime of eluding an officer to include drivers who do not pull over for an unmarked officer. "If you don’t pull over you could be charged with an aggravated misdemeanor," she said.
Rep. Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) voted in favor of the bill and said that she did so in part to bolster law enforcement.
"I believe it is our job as legislators to give our brave men and women in law enforcement as much protection as possible," she said.
Latham, who is in her first term as a representative, alleged that the bill, if signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, would keep communities safer by increasing those protections and support for law enforcement officers.
