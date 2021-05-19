North Iowa state representatives react to 'back the blue,' protest bill legislation

"There are so many things in this bill that are egregious," Rep. Sharon Steckman (D-Mason City) said about the bill after it first made its way out of the House. According to her, the "good parts" of the bill were those that provided sick leave for first responders, while those parts relating to demonstrations only work to criminalize free speech.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It increased crimes and did nothing for racial equity," Steckman said. "Some of the crimes disproportionately affect the Black community more than the white community." Per the nonpartisan Iowa Legislative Services Agency, while only 4.1% of adult Iowans are Black and 90% are Caucasian, 71% of the individuals jailed for rioting in the state’s fiscal 2020 year were Black and just 29% were Caucasian.