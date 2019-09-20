{{featured_button_text}}

Podcasting isn't something that's automatic for either Tim Coffey or Ed Halbach. 

The North Iowa residents freely admit to that. Halbach, a sales manager for Triple 3, jokes about it.

North Iowa Podcasters

Aspiring podcasters Ed Halbach (left) and Tim Coffey discuss the North Iowa Podcasters group they co-founded together.

"Due to my age, it’s not something that’s second nature," Halbach said. Coffey, the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce's former president and CEO, has a handful of podcasts that interest him but none he would say that he's a devotee of.

Still, that's not stopping either one of them from getting into a medium that's mushroomed over the decade to the point that there are now some 700,000 shows for people to track down. 

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the two are holding an organizational meeting at 5:45 p.m. in the Mason City Public Library's Tomson Family Large Group Study Room for a new group that will support current podcasters in the North Iowa-area and help shepherd newcomers toward finding their own voices.

The group is called North Iowa Podcasters, and the idea is to learn from others and share experiences.

"(It's) gonna be the blind leading the blind," Coffey quipped.

North Iowa Podcasters - Ed Halbach

Ed Halbach, of Clear Lake, talks about the podcast he plans to launch, which will be a humorous take on life lessons and feature personal anecdotes he calls "Ed-isms."

According to him, part of the impetus for the group came from Halbach being told by a friend that he'd be a natural fit for a podcast.

He said that the more he thought about it, the more he wanted to record a show that would unfold in a "sarcastic, smartass way."

"I want this to inspire other people to chase their dreams," Halbach said. 

His show, which will bear his name, will touch on topics from everyday life such as gym etiquette and attitude while also drawing from his experiences speaking to students. Quotes from inspirational figures such as former Packers Coach Vince Lombardi come natural to him.

North Iowa Podcasters - Tim Coffey

Tim Coffey, of Mason City, says his podcast will focus a lot on things that are happening around Mason City and Clear Lake.

Coffey's holding back on his show's title, for now, out of fears that someone might steal it, but he plans to use his commerce knowledge to touch on North Iowa issues and development. And maybe the Beatles. The self-proclaimed child of the 60s is a major fan of the Fab Four. So much so that he taught a class about John, Paul, George and Ringo at NIACC back in 2014.

While Coffey and Halbach are plotting different courses for their own shows, they're in lockstep about "North Iowa Podcasters" being something that can both entertain people and help them out. 

In fact when Coffey and Halbach kickstart their podcasts they're going to help each other out and appear on the other one's show.

