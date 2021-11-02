North Iowa local elections results

Here are the latest results of the contested local elections in North Iowa. For a complete, precinct by precinct breakdown, go to your local county auditor's website.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY
Mason City at-large council member (four-year term):
Troy Levenhagen 1,200
Tom Thoma 2,106
Mason City schools at-large director (vote for three, four-year term):
Carol Dettmer 2,094
Constance Dianda 822
Cindy Garza 2,000
Jacob Schweitzer 1,835
Alan Steckman 2,010
Central Springs School District 2 South A director:
Ashley Kohler 77
Jason Blickendorfer 77
Clear Lake schools at-large director (vote for two, four-year term):
Chyrl Bergvig 511
Tony Brownlee 460
Greg Southgate 473
Forest City School District 1 Director (vote for 2, shared with Winnebago County):
Eric Kingland 2
Andrew Fedders 1
Beth Clouse 1
Forest City School District 3 Director (vote for 1, shared with Winnebago County):
David Reese 2
Rick F. Wiley 0
Forest City School Public Measure VX (shared with Winnebago County):
Yes 2
No 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School at-large director (vote for 3):
Jay Larkin 86
Dan Goll 104
Scott Gaskill 74
Jack Toppin 102
Meservey public measure: "Shall the City of Meservey levy a tax for the purpose of supporting the Meservey Public Library at a rate not to exceed $0.27 per thousand dollars of assessed value?"
Yes 19
No 8
Plymouth city elections at-large council member (vote for three, four-year term):
Wade Eastman 53
Chad Fluhrer 30
Craig Howard 28
Sarah Innis 49
Beth McDonough 74
Allen Rye 60
Rockwell city elections at-large council member (vote for three, four-year term):
Abbie Emhoff 222
Patrick Hurley 69
Randy Meyer 144
Chelsey Morrison 126
Blake Pommrehn 26
Jeremy Poole 81
Richard L. Whitney Jr. 63
Dylan L. Williams 49
Tracy Jo Worley 140
Ventura city elections at-large council member (vote for two, four-year term):
Pete Cash 66
John Horrigan 48
Brad Peterson 69
West Fork schools at-large director (vote for one, four-year term):
Racheal Etnier 164
Grant Petersen 330
West Fork schools District 1 director (vote for one, four-year term):
Holly Henricks 300
Roger Witte 202
West Fork schools District 2 director (vote for one, four-year term):
Sara Harms 146
Amber Marzen 336
FLOYD COUNTY
Charles City mayor:
Dean Andrews
Richard M. Severin
Charles City schools at-large director (vote for three):
Kathryn Fox
Claire Jung
Josh Mack
Lori Otto
David Schrodt
Staci A. Taylor
Marble Rock city at-large council member (vote for three):
J.R. Ackley
John Marzen
Tracy Merfeld
Todd Schriever
Nora Springs city at-large council member (vote for two):
Steven Allen Bailey
Andrew Bryant Hicok
Ashley Kohler
Rockford city elections at-large council member (vote for three:
Sharon Enabit
Brent W. Medlin
Jerome H. Schlader
Kevin Tegtmeier
Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock schools at-large director (vote for two, shared with Mitchell County):
Justin Abell
Bobbi Hinrichsen
Tammie Hirv
Courtney Ritter
Spencer Rooney
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Dows city elections council member (vote for three):
Richard Mark Echelberger 5
Loren Lienmann 4
Christina Peterson 4
Craig Russell 5
Geneva city mayor:
Todd Olmstead 26
Todd Pilchard 7
Geneva city council member:
Mark Diemer 33
Kristi Schachterle 36
Larry Kreimeyer 35
Jimmy Zacharias 15
Write-in 39
Hampton city Ward 2 council member (vote for one):
Amanda Fender 61
Barry Lamos 117
Hampton city at-large council member (vote for one):
Patrick Q. Palmer 339
Scott Stillwell 228
Sheffield city mayor:
Scott Sanders 143
Lance Groh 110
Sheffield city council member (vote for two):
Ryan Sanders 59
Ryan Kruger 157
Julia Showalter 115
Tyler Letelier 46
James Robbins 101
Belmond-Klemme schools at-large director (vote for two):
Gary L. Berkland 0
Heather Ridgway 0
Marc Schlichting 0
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows schools District 2 director:
Kelly Kirstein 9
Elizabeth Severson 8
Hampton-Dumont schools at-large director (vote for two):
Elisa Van Wert 627
Danielle Benavidez 216
Stephanie Powers 421
Hampton-Dumont schools at-large director (vote for one):
Brent Hansen 540
Jeff Rosenberg 287
HANCOCK COUNTY
Britt city mayor:
Ryan Arndorfer 197
Jay Ryerson 162
West Hancock schools District 3 director:
Jay Burgardt 330
Jennifer Weiland 210
Crystal Lake city council member (vote for two):
Doris Haugland 20
Nicholas Moore 32
Karen Pergande 43
Diane M. Smith 46
Garner city council member (vote for three):
Donald Gene Bell 310
Jennifer Breister 259
Amber Jenniges 458
Mark C. Kaczor 209
Damon Quandt 419
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura schools at-large director (vote for three):
Scott Gaskill 375
Dan Goll 558
Jay Larkin 602
Jack Toppin 413
Woden city council member (vote for three):
Dylan Brandt 32
David Ewald 33
William L. Rout 40
James Warren Shanks Sr. 24
Jeff Stucki 49
Paul TerBeek 12
Hancock County public measure: "Shall the County of Hancock, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not exceeding $4,600,000, for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping County public works facilities?"
Yes 914
No 747
MITCHELL COUNTY
Osage city at-large council member (vote for no more than one):
Russell Brandau
Ross. L. Grafft
Osage city Ward 4 council member (vote for no more than one):
Larry Mork
Al Winters
St. Ansgar city mayor:
Keith N. Horgen
Jadyn North
Central Springs schools District 2 South A board director (Mitchell County only):
Jason Blickenderfer
Ashley Kohler
Osage schools at-large board member (vote for no more than two):
Kelsey Jensen
Elizabeth Rachut
Ricky D. Sletten
Riceville schools District 2 board director:
Shanna Hale
Benjamin F. Winters
Riceville schools District 5 board director:
Karl Fox
Scott Schumann
Rudd Rockford Marble Rock schools At-large director (vote for two, shared with Floyd County):
Justin Abell
Bobbie Hinrichsen
Tammie Hirv
Courtney Ritter
Spencer Rooney
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
North Iowa schools at-large director (vote for two, four-year term):
Thomas D. Balvance
Jared Allen Viergutz
Rachel Wubben
Forest City elections Ward 1:
Brandon Cink
Ronald E. Holland
Forest City schools District 1 director (vote for two, four-year term):
Beth Clouse
Andrew Fedders
Eric Kingland
Forest City schools District 3 director (four-year term):
David Reese
Rick Wiley
Lake Mills city elections council member:
Laurel Domokos
Joseph M. Jamtgaard
Katie Peterson
Lake Mills schools at-large director (Vote for one, four-year term):
Carol Anne Bergland
Donald Knudtson
Casey Singelstad
District 3 director (to fill a vacancy, four-year term):
Amanda Jensen
Vernon J Martinson
Kari Osheim
WORTH COUNTY
Fertile city mayor:
Nick Bailey 76
Sophie Rivera 22
Grafton city mayor:
John Bork 53
Gregg Urbatsch 40
Hanlontown city mayor:
Linda K. McMullin 19
Richard Charles Scholbrock 27
Manly city mayor:
Anna M. Hawkins 41
Timothy O'Keefe 194
Council member (vote for three):
Rick Aguilera 163
Pete Andera 135
Amy Durgin 95
Joshua A. Lunn 18
Earnest McAninch 16
Brittany Poulin 22
Troy Tabbert 174
David J. Thoen 67
Melanie Tilley 53
WRIGHT COUNTY
Belmond-Klemme schools at-large director (vote for two, shared with Franklin County):
Gary L. Berkland 263
Heather Ridgway 265
Marc Schlichting 191
Belmond-Klemme School Public Measure WV:
Yes 299
No 33
Clarion city mayor:
Rodney Heiden 223
Shayne Edward Hennigar 148
Clarion city council member (vote for three):
Brandon Flurer 94
Dave Flurer 202
Larry Harrah 155
Dan Hennigar 234
Mark Hinton 143
Nick McOllough 218
Dows city elections council member (vote for three):
Richard Mark Echelberger 36
Loren Lienemann 37
Christina Peterson 33
Craig Russell 48
Woolstock city council member (vote for three):
Bart Green 15
Troy Alan Kastler 31
Tyler Kunz 8
Ginevra Letts 12
Scott Myers 25
Lucinda J. Stone 7
