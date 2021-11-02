North Iowa local elections results

Here are the latest results of the contested local elections in North Iowa. For a complete, precinct by precinct breakdown, go to your local county auditor's website.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY

Mason City at-large council member (four-year term):

Troy Levenhagen 1,200

Tom Thoma 2,106

Mason City schools at-large director (vote for three, four-year term):

Carol Dettmer 2,094

Constance Dianda 822

Cindy Garza 2,000

Jacob Schweitzer 1,835

Alan Steckman 2,010

Central Springs School District 2 South A director:

Ashley Kohler 77

Jason Blickendorfer 77

Clear Lake schools at-large director (vote for two, four-year term):

Chyrl Bergvig 511

Tony Brownlee 460

Greg Southgate 473

Forest City School District 1 Director (vote for 2, shared with Winnebago County):

Eric Kingland 2

Andrew Fedders 1

Beth Clouse 1

Forest City School District 3 Director (vote for 1, shared with Winnebago County):

David Reese 2

Rick F. Wiley 0

Forest City School Public Measure VX (shared with Winnebago County):

Yes 2

No 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School at-large director (vote for 3):

Jay Larkin 86

Dan Goll 104

Scott Gaskill 74

Jack Toppin 102

Meservey public measure: "Shall the City of Meservey levy a tax for the purpose of supporting the Meservey Public Library at a rate not to exceed $0.27 per thousand dollars of assessed value?"

Yes 19

No 8

Plymouth city elections at-large council member (vote for three, four-year term):

Wade Eastman 53

Chad Fluhrer 30

Craig Howard 28

Sarah Innis 49

Beth McDonough 74

Allen Rye 60

Rockwell city elections at-large council member (vote for three, four-year term):

Abbie Emhoff 222

Patrick Hurley 69

Randy Meyer 144

Chelsey Morrison 126

Blake Pommrehn 26

Jeremy Poole 81

Richard L. Whitney Jr. 63

Dylan L. Williams 49

Tracy Jo Worley 140

Ventura city elections at-large council member (vote for two, four-year term):

Pete Cash 66

John Horrigan 48

Brad Peterson 69

West Fork schools at-large director (vote for one, four-year term):

Racheal Etnier 164

Grant Petersen 330

West Fork schools District 1 director (vote for one, four-year term):

Holly Henricks 300

Roger Witte 202

West Fork schools District 2 director (vote for one, four-year term):

Sara Harms 146

Amber Marzen 336

FLOYD COUNTY

Charles City mayor:

Dean Andrews

Richard M. Severin

Charles City schools at-large director (vote for three):

Kathryn Fox

Claire Jung

Josh Mack

Lori Otto

David Schrodt

Staci A. Taylor

Marble Rock city at-large council member (vote for three):

J.R. Ackley

John Marzen

Tracy Merfeld

Todd Schriever

Nora Springs city at-large council member (vote for two):

Steven Allen Bailey

Andrew Bryant Hicok

Ashley Kohler

Rockford city elections at-large council member (vote for three:

Sharon Enabit

Brent W. Medlin

Jerome H. Schlader

Kevin Tegtmeier

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock schools at-large director (vote for two, shared with Mitchell County):

Justin Abell

Bobbi Hinrichsen

Tammie Hirv

Courtney Ritter

Spencer Rooney

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Dows city elections council member (vote for three):

Richard Mark Echelberger 5

Loren Lienmann 4

Christina Peterson 4

Craig Russell 5

Geneva city mayor:

Todd Olmstead 26

Todd Pilchard 7

Geneva city council member:

Mark Diemer 33

Kristi Schachterle 36

Larry Kreimeyer 35

Jimmy Zacharias 15

Write-in 39

Hampton city Ward 2 council member (vote for one):

Amanda Fender 61

Barry Lamos 117

Hampton city at-large council member (vote for one):

Patrick Q. Palmer 339

Scott Stillwell 228

Sheffield city mayor:

Scott Sanders 143

Lance Groh 110

Sheffield city council member (vote for two):

Ryan Sanders 59

Ryan Kruger 157

Julia Showalter 115

Tyler Letelier 46

James Robbins 101

Belmond-Klemme schools at-large director (vote for two):

Gary L. Berkland 0

Heather Ridgway 0

Marc Schlichting 0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows schools District 2 director:

Kelly Kirstein 9

Elizabeth Severson 8

Hampton-Dumont schools at-large director (vote for two):

Elisa Van Wert 627

Danielle Benavidez 216

Stephanie Powers 421

Hampton-Dumont schools at-large director (vote for one):

Brent Hansen 540

Jeff Rosenberg 287

HANCOCK COUNTY

Britt city mayor:

Ryan Arndorfer 197

Jay Ryerson 162

West Hancock schools District 3 director:

Jay Burgardt 330

Jennifer Weiland 210

Crystal Lake city council member (vote for two):

Doris Haugland 20

Nicholas Moore 32

Karen Pergande 43

Diane M. Smith 46

Garner city council member (vote for three):

Donald Gene Bell 310

Jennifer Breister 259

Amber Jenniges 458

Mark C. Kaczor 209

Damon Quandt 419

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura schools at-large director (vote for three):

Scott Gaskill 375

Dan Goll 558

Jay Larkin 602

Jack Toppin 413

Woden city council member (vote for three):

Dylan Brandt 32

David Ewald 33

William L. Rout 40

James Warren Shanks Sr. 24

Jeff Stucki 49

Paul TerBeek 12

Hancock County public measure: "Shall the County of Hancock, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not exceeding $4,600,000, for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping County public works facilities?"

Yes 914

No 747

MITCHELL COUNTY

Osage city at-large council member (vote for no more than one):

Russell Brandau

Ross. L. Grafft

Osage city Ward 4 council member (vote for no more than one):

Larry Mork

Al Winters

St. Ansgar city mayor:

Keith N. Horgen

Jadyn North

Central Springs schools District 2 South A board director (Mitchell County only):

Jason Blickenderfer

Ashley Kohler

Osage schools at-large board member (vote for no more than two):

Kelsey Jensen

Elizabeth Rachut

Ricky D. Sletten

Riceville schools District 2 board director:

Shanna Hale

Benjamin F. Winters

Riceville schools District 5 board director:

Karl Fox

Scott Schumann

Rudd Rockford Marble Rock schools At-large director (vote for two, shared with Floyd County):

Justin Abell

Bobbie Hinrichsen

Tammie Hirv

Courtney Ritter

Spencer Rooney

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

North Iowa schools at-large director (vote for two, four-year term):

Thomas D. Balvance

Jared Allen Viergutz

Rachel Wubben

Forest City elections Ward 1:

Brandon Cink

Ronald E. Holland

Forest City schools District 1 director (vote for two, four-year term):

Beth Clouse

Andrew Fedders

Eric Kingland

Forest City schools District 3 director (four-year term):

David Reese

Rick Wiley

Lake Mills city elections council member:

Laurel Domokos

Joseph M. Jamtgaard

Katie Peterson

Lake Mills schools at-large director (Vote for one, four-year term):

Carol Anne Bergland

Donald Knudtson

Casey Singelstad

District 3 director (to fill a vacancy, four-year term):

Amanda Jensen

Vernon J Martinson

Kari Osheim

WORTH COUNTY

Fertile city mayor:

Nick Bailey 76

Sophie Rivera 22

Grafton city mayor:

John Bork 53

Gregg Urbatsch 40

Hanlontown city mayor:

Linda K. McMullin 19

Richard Charles Scholbrock 27

Manly city mayor:

Anna M. Hawkins 41

Timothy O'Keefe 194

Council member (vote for three):

Rick Aguilera 163

Pete Andera 135

Amy Durgin 95

Joshua A. Lunn 18

Earnest McAninch 16

Brittany Poulin 22

Troy Tabbert 174

David J. Thoen 67

Melanie Tilley 53

WRIGHT COUNTY

Belmond-Klemme schools at-large director (vote for two, shared with Franklin County):

Gary L. Berkland 263

Heather Ridgway 265

Marc Schlichting 191

Belmond-Klemme School Public Measure WV:

Yes 299

No 33

Clarion city mayor:

Rodney Heiden 223

Shayne Edward Hennigar 148

Clarion city council member (vote for three):

Brandon Flurer 94

Dave Flurer 202

Larry Harrah 155

Dan Hennigar 234

Mark Hinton 143

Nick McOllough 218

Dows city elections council member (vote for three):

Richard Mark Echelberger 36

Loren Lienemann 37

Christina Peterson 33

Craig Russell 48

Woolstock city council member (vote for three):

Bart Green 15

Troy Alan Kastler 31

Tyler Kunz 8

Ginevra Letts 12

Scott Myers 25

Lucinda J. Stone 7

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0