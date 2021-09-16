North Iowa local elections list

Elections across the North Iowa area are now less than two months away and at 5 p.m. on Sept. 16, candidates for the various mayoral, council and school board races locked into place.
Certain seats, such as at-large council positions in Cerro Gordo and Floyd County are competitive, while numerous others have only one candidate running or less people listed than residents are asked to vote for.
What follows is a list from the Globe Gazette of various races around our coverage area that will be updated further as things finalize.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY
Mason City elections
- Mayor (four-year term): Bill Schickel
- At-large council member (four-year term): Troy Levenhagen, Tom Thoma
- Ward 2 council member (four-year term): Will Symonds
- Ward 4 council member (four-year term): John Jaszewski
Mason City park board elections
- Vote for three (four-year term): Mike Doc Adams, Melissa Fabian, Anne Hansen
Mason City schools
- At-large director (vote for three, four-year term): Carol Dettmer, Constance Dianda, Cindy Garza, Jacob Schweitzer, Alan Steckman
Clear Lake city elections
- Mayor (four-year term): Nelson P. Crabb
- At-large council member (four-year term): Dana Brant
- Ward 2 council member: Bennett Smith
Clear Lake schools
- At-large director (vote for two, four-year term): Chyrl Bergvig, Tony Brownlee, Greg Southgate
Dougherty city elections
- Mayor (four-year term): Lynn R. Nagel
- At-large council member (vote for two, four-year term): Nicolette Nagel, Amy Noss
Meservey city elections
- Mayor (two-year term): Richard M. Miller
- At-large council member (vote for two, four-year term): Michael Gobeli, Cyneva Zoe Myers
Meservey public measure
- Question: "Shall the City of Meservey levy a tax for the purpose of supporting the Meservey Public Library at a rate not to exceed $0.27 per thousand dollars of assessed value?"
Plymouth city elections
- Mayor (two-year term): Cecil W. Kuhlers
- At-large council member (vote for three, four-year term): Wade Eastman, Chad Fluhrer, Craig Howard, Sarah Innis, Beth McDonough, Allen Rye
Rock Falls city elections
- Mayor (four-year term): Tim Dodd
- At-large council member (vote for three, four-year term): Mark Brosz, Scott Ennis
Rockwell city elections
- Mayor (two-year term): Larry Wentz
- At-large council member (vote for three, four-year term): Abbie Emhoff, Patrick Hurley, Randy Meyer, Chelsey Morrison, Blake Pommrehn, Jeremy Poole, Richard L. Whitney Jr., Dylan L. Williams, Tracy Jo Worley
Swaledale city elections
- Mayor (two-year term): Geno Stowe
- At-large council member (vote for two, four-year term): No candidate has filed
- At-large council member (to fill a vacancy) (two-year term): No candidate has filed
Thornton city elections
- Mayor (two-year term): Mike Jensen
- At-large council member (vote for two, four-year term): Randall A. Bohman, Roger Engebretson
Ventura city elections
- Mayor (four-year term): Joe Schmit
- At-large council member (vote for two, four-year term): Pete Cash, John Horrigan, Brad Peterson
- At-large council member (to fill a vacancy) (two-year term): Michael Thackery
West Fork schools
- At-large director (vote for one, four-year term): Racheal Etnier, Grant Petersen
- District 1 director (vote for one, four-year term): Holly Henricks, Roger Witte
- District 2 director (vote for one, four-year term): Sara Harms, Amber Marzen
North Iowa Area Community College
- District 1 director (vote for one, four-year term): David Steffens
- District 2 director (vote for one, four-year term): Catherine Rottinghaus
- District 3 director (vote for one, four-year term): David Moore
- District 5 director (vote for one, four-year term): Doug Krabbe
- District 8 director (to fill a vacancy, two-year term): Debra Hill
FLOYD COUNTY
Charles City elections
- Mayor: Dean Andrews, Richard M. Severin
- At-large council member: DeLaine Freeseman, Patrick Lumley
Charles City schools
- At-large director: Kathryn Fox, Claire Jung, Josh Mack, Lori Otto, David Schrodt, Staci A. Taylor
Colwell city elections
- Mayor: Jeffrey Wright
Floyd city elections
- Mayor: Trevis K. O'Connell
- At-large council member: Charles Newman, Kevin Krueger
- Council member (to fill a vacancy): Jeremy Stewart
Marble Rock city elections
- At-large council member: J.R. Ackley, John Marzen, Tracy Merfeld, Todd Schriever
Nora Springs city elections
- Mayor: Randy Hassman
- At-large council member: Steven Allen Bailey, Andrew Bryant Hicok, Ashley Kohler
Rockford city elections
- Mayor: Scott Johnson
- At-large council member: Sharon Enabit, Brent W. Medlin, Jerome H. Schlader, Kevin Tegtmeier
Rudd city elections
- Mayor: Jeff Buland
- At-large council member: Matthew Bouillon
Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock schools
- At-large director: Justin Abell, Bobbi Hinrichsen, Tammie Hirv, Courtney Ritter, Spencer Rooney
HANCOCK COUNTY
Britt city elections
- Mayor: Ryan Arndorfer, Jay Ryerson
- Council member: Chad Luecht, Ashley Weiss
West Hancock schools
- At-large director: Jon Harle
- At-large director (to fill a vacancy): Jennifer Bixel
- District 1 director: Angela Johnson
- District 3 director: Jay Burgardt, Jennifer Weiland
- District 4 director (to fill a vacancy): Kevin Wilson
Corwith city elections
- Mayor: Matt Hobscheidt
- Council member: Tim Poage
Crystal Lake city elections
- Mayor: Shawn R. Dontje
- Council member (vote for two): Doris Haugland, Nicholas Moore, Karen Pergande, Diane M. Smith
Garner city elections
- Mayor: Tim Schmidt
- Council member (vote for three): Donald Gene Bell, Jennifer Breister, Amber Jenniges, Mark C. Kaczor, Damon Quandt
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura schools
- At-large director (vote for three): Scott Gaskill, Dan Goll, Jay Larkin, Jack Toppin
Goodell city elections
- Mayor: Ryan Halfpop
- Council member: Karen Green, Barbara Schaefer, Mark Stille
Kanawha city elections
- Council member: Shirley Baker, Carmen Myers, Jeremy Purvis, Judy Kay Vander Ploeg
Klemme city elections
- Mayor: Shannon Boge-Miller
- Council member: David Abele, James R. Menke
- Council member (to fill a vacancy): Tim Jergenson
Woden city elections
- Mayor: Paul Buns
- Council member (vote for three): Dylan Brandt, David Ewald, William L. Rout, James Warren Shanks Sr., Jeff Stucki, Paul TerBeek
Hancock County public measure
- Question: "Shall the County of Hancock, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not exceeding $4,600,000, for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping County public works facilities?"
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
Buffalo Center city elections
- Mayor: John R. Davids
- Council member: Rick Hofbauer, Nicholas Holland
North Iowa schools
- District 1 director (four-year-term): Cody Wirtjes
- District 3 director (four-year term): Brian Plath
- At-large director (vote for two, four-year term): Thomas D. Balvance, Jared Allen Viergutz, Rachel Wubben
Forest City elections
- Council member: Brad Buffington, Brandon Cink, Ronald E. Holland
Forest City schools
- District 1 director (vote for two, four-year term): Beth Clouse, Andrew Fedders, Eric Kingland
- District 2 director (four-year term): Troy Thompson
- District 3 director (four-year term): David Reese, Rick Wiley
Lake Mills city elections
- Mayor: Francis D. Unger
- Council member: Laurel Domokos, Joseph M. Jamtgaard, Katie Peterson
Lake Mills schools
- At-large director (four-year term): Carol Anne Bergland, Donald Knudtson, Casey Singelstad
- District 1 director (two-year term): Stephanie Storby
- District 3 director (to fill a vacancy, four-year term): Amanda Jensen, Vernon J Martinson, Kari Osheim
Leland city elections
- Mayor: Russell Leitz
- Council member: Rex Johnson
Rake city elections
- Mayor: Louise Hagedorn
- Council member: Phil Benn, Melissa Duve, Ron Johnson
Scarville city elections
- Mayor: Douglas Harmon
- Council member: Orlyn B. Rosen
Thompson city elections
- Council member: Scott Flo, Alexis Richter
WORTH COUNTY
Worth County officials said its final list will be available on Sept. 22.
Fertile city elections
- Mayor: Nick Bailey, Sophie Rivera
- Council member: Holly Lovik-Hanna, Penny L. Miller
Grafton city elections
- Mayor: John Bork, Gregg Urbatsch
- Council member: Jane M. Dalluge, Randy Hulshizer, Tom Kruger, Michael Schaub
Hanlontown city elections
- Mayor: Linda K. McMullin, Richard Charles Scholbrock
- Council member: Crystal Brower, Janet Fellin, Samuel J. Fellin, Linda Fulton, Shannon Warren
Joice city elections
- Council member: Tamara Dykstra
Kensett city elections
- Mayor: Corey Pulju
- Council member: Ronald Parker, Chuck Pilkington
Manly city elections
- Mayor: Anna M. Hawkins, Timothy O'Keefe
- Council member (vote for three): Rick Aguilera, Pete Andera, Amy Durgin, Joshua A. Lunn, Earnest McAninch, Brittany Poulin, Troy Tabbert, David J. Thoen, Melanie Tilley
Northwood city elections
- Mayor: Douglas Moehle
- Council member: Teresa George-Zenz, Steve Peterson
WRIGHT COUNTY
Belmond city elections
- Mayor: Frank M. Beminio
- Council member: Katie Schlichting, Jon Swenson
- Council member (to fill a vacancy): Kyle Tulp
Belmond-Klemme schools
- District 4 director: Rick McDaniel
- At-large director (vote for two): Gary L. Berkland, Heather Ridgway, Marc Schlichting
Clarion city elections
- Mayor: Rodney Heiden, Shayne Edward Hennigar
- Council member (vote for three): Brandon Flurer, Dave Flurer, Larry Harrah, Dan Hennigar, Mark Hinton, Nick McOllough
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows schools
- District 2 director (vote for two): Kelly Kirstein, Elizabeth Severson
- District 3 director: Megan Ring
Dows city elections
- Mayor: Larry Klatt
- Council member (vote for three): Richard Mark Echelberger, Loren Lienemann, Christina Peterson, Craig Russell
Eagle Grove city elections
- Mayor: Sandra McGrath
- Council member: Walter Lorenzen
- EG Ward #2: Matthew Jergens
Eagle Grove schools
- At-large director (vote for two): Angie Capsel, Aaron Parrott
Galt city elections
- Mayor: Steve Chambers
- Council member: Zeke Rosales
Goldfield city elections
- Mayor: Gabe Fiscus
- Council Member: Mary Duncalf, Anthony Meinke, Marilyn Jill Sorensen
Rowan city elections
- Mayor: Lennea L. Groom
- Council Member: Dale Hollman, Marcos Hurtado, Virgil Park
Woolstock city elections
- Mayor: Bruch D. Rholl
- Council Member (vote for three): Bart Green, Troy Alan Kastler, Tyler Kunz, Ginevra Letts, Scott Myers, Lucinda J. Stone
