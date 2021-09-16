North Iowa local elections list

Elections across the North Iowa area are now less than two months away and at 5 p.m. on Sept. 16, candidates for the various mayoral, council and school board races locked into place.

Certain seats, such as at-large council positions in Cerro Gordo and Floyd County are competitive, while numerous others have only one candidate running or less people listed than residents are asked to vote for.

What follows is a list from the Globe Gazette of various races around our coverage area that will be updated further as things finalize.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY

Mason City elections

Mayor (four-year term): Bill Schickel

Bill Schickel At-large council member (four-year term): Troy Levenhagen, Tom Thoma

Troy Levenhagen, Tom Thoma Ward 2 council member (four-year term): Will Symonds

Will Symonds Ward 4 council member (four-year term): John Jaszewski

Mason City park board elections

Vote for three (four-year term): Mike Doc Adams, Melissa Fabian, Anne Hansen

Mason City schools