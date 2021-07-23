North Iowa lawmakers mixed on MercyOne vaccination mandate

Seventeen Republican lawmakers have penned nine pages of questions to Trinity Health, MercyOne's parent company, about the company's requirement that employees get vaccinated or face possible termination.
Trinity Health, which has 117,000 employees in 22 states and also provides MercyOne North Iowa human resource support services, made the announcement on July 8.
Along with MercyOne North Iowa, MercyOne Dubuque, MercyOne Dyersville, MercyOne Clinton and MercyOne Western Iowa were ordered to follow the requirement.
State Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield, wrote on Facebook that the "questions range from asking about hospital granting exemptions for staff asserting medical reasons to decline a COVID-19 vaccine, to seeking more information on long-haul COVID and the Delta variant, and finally ending by prompting a discussion on medical ethics and religious exemptions."
Several lawmakers representing North Iowa weighed in on their reasons for supporting the letter, including the right to choose, safety of the vaccine, and wanting to understand Trinity's decision.
"I believe that a free and informed person should make their own decision," said Rep. Terry Baxter, R-Garner. Baxter added the mandate would affect people in his district, which covers Hancock, Wright, and part of Kossuth County.
Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, says he has been researching the vaccine for a long time now. For him, decisions like Trinity's should be based on science.
"We all should have the decision to choose what we put into our body, especially healthcare professionals, and that right shouldn't be taken away," Guth said.
Others who did not sign the letter also had questions.
"Ever since Trinity made the announcement that employees and vendors would have to get vaccinated or be terminated, my phone has been ringing with calls, Facebook messages and emails," said Rep. Shannon Latham, R-Sheffield. "These healthcare workers — the very same healthcare workers who have been our heroes throughout this pandemic — are now being faced with what is for many an impossible choice: take an experimental vaccine or face termination."
Latham added she has been working on getting answers about Trinity's decision. One of her concerns is hearing reports that a quarter of MercyOne and its clinics could either quit or be terminated because of the policy.
"I have heard from a number of concerned Iowans about the issue," Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood, said in a statement. "With the COVID-19 vaccination not being FDA-approved quite yet, I do share their concerns with it being mandated to employees of any kind. Currently, I'm working with Iowa House leadership and representatives from MercyOne to gather additional information, ask questions and determine the best path forward."
When asked about the letter, Senator Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City, said that she had not seen it and so could not speak about it.
Senator Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, said via email that he did not see the letter until after it had been submitted.
"My concern is not who did and who did not sign the letter and more so about individual rights and the impact on health care services in our area," Brown said via email. "MercyOne offers a tremendous amount of the healthcare services in our area and they do a great job in large part because of the dedicated staff. I understand many patients in a health care environment would be considered at higher risk. But what is the impact to the residents of our area if 10 percent to 20 percent of that workforce quits or is fired because they are not comfortable with getting the vaccine?"
Brown added his understanding of the mandate would impact services to MercyOne, like hiring an outside contractor. The mandate would impact NIACC nursing students who need to complete clinicals, according to Brown.
Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, said he felt that the ones who were signing it were politicizing a medical issue.
"I really think it is inappropriate for these lawmakers to do this," Prichard said.
People come from different circumstances and have different opinions, according to Prichard, but Trinity Health was taking an action to protect people.
"The safety of our patients, residents, colleagues, physicians and communities is a top priority for us. The COVID-19 vaccine is the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives," MercyOne North Iowa Communications Lead Angie Anstine said via email. "As health care professionals, we are responsible for doing everything we can to end the pandemic and save lives in our communities."
Per Anstine, 75% of Trinity Health colleagues are already vaccinated against COVID-19. The remaining 25% will have a series of rolling deadlines they have to meet with the final deadline being Sept. 21. There are exemptions available for religious or health reasons but those have to be requested, documented and approved, according to MercyOne.
