North Iowa lawmakers mixed on MercyOne vaccination mandate

"I believe that a free and informed person should make their own decision," said Rep. Terry Baxter, R-Garner. Baxter added the mandate would affect people in his district, which covers Hancock, Wright, and part of Kossuth County.

Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, says he has been researching the vaccine for a long time now. For him, decisions like Trinity's should be based on science.

"We all should have the decision to choose what we put into our body, especially healthcare professionals, and that right shouldn't be taken away," Guth said.

Others who did not sign the letter also had questions.

"Ever since Trinity made the announcement that employees and vendors would have to get vaccinated or be terminated, my phone has been ringing with calls, Facebook messages and emails," said Rep. Shannon Latham, R-Sheffield. "These healthcare workers — the very same healthcare workers who have been our heroes throughout this pandemic — are now being faced with what is for many an impossible choice: take an experimental vaccine or face termination."

Latham added she has been working on getting answers about Trinity's decision. One of her concerns is hearing reports that a quarter of MercyOne and its clinics could either quit or be terminated because of the policy.