North Iowa farmer wants to be done with drainage issues

It's an unreasonably hot day in North Iowa, with a heat index value of 100 degrees, and Floyd County farmer Ethan Vorhes is standing outside the Floyd County Courthouse in downtown Charles City flipping through a massive binder of notes.
They detail years and years of history and action related to the drainage district, Drainage District 2, where Vorhes farms. There's information about when the district was formed (1915), what meetings the trustees of the district have held and what problems Vorhes believes have arisen since the founding.
Those problems were enough for the Marble Rock native that, in March 2011, Vorhes and his father, William, went to trial alleging that overflow in the district negatively impacted their own land.
Notes and transcripts from that case, which was dismissed in June 2011 for failure to demonstrate claims, are in the binder as well, and Vorhes is reciting things by chapter and verse as he speaks with the Floyd County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on July 27.
The meeting in a basement assembly room of the courthouse isn't the most cordial of affairs.
"Everybody’s idea of drainage district is different," Supervisor Doug Kamm tells Vorhes at one point. "It looks to me like you ought to get a lawyer involved and teach the rest of us... You’re wasting our time."
Vorhes' response to that is one of puzzlement: "It sounds like what your recommendation is, is that I should sue the county?"
His common refrain during the 15-minute discussion is that he wants the board to be more involved, one suggestion being that the county should hire an engineer to go out and study the district rather than for that to be more of a responsibility for the trustees of the drainage district.
An Iowa Drainage Law Manual lays out that: When a district is first established, the county board acts as the trustee for the district, but after the district is legally established, landowners in the area can call for a special election to elect trustees in the district who then take over administration.
"His biggest concern is that some of these issues are not getting addressed by the trustees and so his concern is valid that if there is a group of trustees not doing their jobs is the responsibility of the county," Supervisor Linda Tjaden said.
Tjaden then said that her hope is for Vorhes to have a meeting with the trustees of the district, who are people who own land within the area of the Union Township in Floyd County. But there isn't a lot of documentation for that happening much in the past.
Per the documents available in the office of Floyd County Auditor Gloria Carr, who said during the meeting that she hasn't gone over records with Vorhes, the most-recent official meeting of the trustees of Drainage District 2 was in September 2009. That event was held to discuss leadership for the district who would then have responsibility for making decisions about when and where issues that arise in the district need to be addressed. In a unanimous vote, the attending group, which featured eight people with the last name Staudt, elected Mike Staudt as the chair.
Staudt attended the county board meeting and acknowledged that there aren't regular meetings for the drainage district but that when there are, it's just for the board. Staudt also said that Vorhes' aunt, who Vorhes farms land within the district for, hasn't reached out to him in more than a decade to discuss issues.
While those chats haven't happened anytime recently, Vorhes has spoken with the Environmental Protection Agency, which issued an inspection report in July 2021 saying that there is a modified sinkhole or "agricultural drainage well" on a neighboring property that drains that land.
"The results of the inspection showed no irregularities or any areas of concern," the report said.
Farther into the report, the inspector, Terri Brink, wrote that: "Agricultural drainage entering this well has likely partially contributed to the contamination of the upper Mississippian aquifer that the Vorhes farm uses as their water supply. However, the larger contribution to the contamination of the aquifer is from runoff entering the various other natural sinkholes which occur in the same area."
That same report also relays that, in 2009, the EPA visited and Vorhes stated that flooding caused by the sinkhole resulted in: crop loss on his farm, illness in his cattle and contamination of his own water well. In the modern day, Vorhes said that the farm has probably lost about $100,000 per year because of the issues and that it might not see too many more years.
"That drainage well should’ve been closed in our county. We do have a problem with sinkholes. They open up and we just let water run into them. We need to protect our groundwater better than we have," Vorhes said over the phone.
Over the course of that chat, Vorhes repeatedly made the same ask of the county that they take control and make repairs that he thinks need to be made.
Whether or not that happens anytime soon, Vorhes is less optimistic about.
"I would like to think that things will start working out for us. I believe it’s only a matter of time before the (Iowa) DNR issues a report to close it," he said. "The problem is that it doesn’t resolve all the damage we’ve taken."
