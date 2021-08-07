North Iowa farmer wants to be done with drainage issues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Staudt attended the county board meeting and acknowledged that there aren't regular meetings for the drainage district but that when there are, it's just for the board. Staudt also said that Vorhes' aunt, who Vorhes farms land within the district for, hasn't reached out to him in more than a decade to discuss issues.

While those chats haven't happened anytime recently, Vorhes has spoken with the Environmental Protection Agency, which issued an inspection report in July 2021 saying that there is a modified sinkhole or "agricultural drainage well" on a neighboring property that drains that land.

"The results of the inspection showed no irregularities or any areas of concern," the report said.

Farther into the report, the inspector, Terri Brink, wrote that: "Agricultural drainage entering this well has likely partially contributed to the contamination of the upper Mississippian aquifer that the Vorhes farm uses as their water supply. However, the larger contribution to the contamination of the aquifer is from runoff entering the various other natural sinkholes which occur in the same area."