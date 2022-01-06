North Iowa Events Center aiming for 2022 renovations

The North Iowa Events Center is planning hefty renovation plans to their facility starting in 2022, and members of the board of directors spoke to Clear Lake City Council on Wednesday morning to request funding on the project.

NIEC board member Don O'Connor spoke before the council about the two-phase renovation project planned for the facility.

"The one thing we continue to fight to keep these things (events) coming back here is infrastructure," O'Connor said. "We've got to continue to improve what we got out there. Our competition has stepped up their game, and we have to do some upgrading to these facilities that are long, long overdue."

Phase one of the project is to build a new enclosed horse warm-up arena, which O'Connor said will expand the months in which the facility can operate, as well expand the types of events the facility can host.

O'Connor explained that a warm-up arena allows for the horses participating in events to never have to be outside, making it possible to host events during the colder months. He also went on to explain that with the current facility, it's difficult to hold events such as barrel racing because horses have a difficult time "transitioning from a bright exterior light into dimmer interior light," and vice versa.

Phase two of the renovation will add an enclosed, heated stall barn. For its largest horse events of the year, the North Iowa Events Center has to bring in additional stalls to accommodate equestrians' needs.

The most significant goal for the entire renovation project is to bring the North Iowa Events Center from a facility that only operates for about half the year to a facility that operates year-round.

"We want to return North Iowa to the premier horse facility that we once were," O'Connor said. "When this was originally built many, many years ago, this was state of the art, there was nobody else that had anything better. We just, unfortunately, have not kept up."

O'Connor claims the improvements would result in an additional estimated $2 million economic impact to North Iowa, on top of the estimated $4.1 million the facility already sees. O'Connor noted the $2 million mark could be on the "conservative" end of estimates.

The reason for O'Connor's presentation to the Clear Lake City Council was that the North Iowa Events Center is in need of funding to complete this project.

The events center is in need of $1.5 million in capital investments for the two phases of renovations, with the enclosed horse warmup area needing $650,000 and the enclosed heated stall barn needing $850,000.

For phase one of the project the events center has already received financial commitments from Cerro Gordo County, the city of Mason City and Horsemen of Iowa totaling $350,000. NIEC is turning to the City of Clear Lake for an additional $100,000 in funds for the phase.

All of the commitments are contingent upon the North Iowa Events Center receiving the total amount needed for the first phase of renovations.

In an effort to secure the remaining money needed, O'Connor said the Events Center plans on launching a public fundraising campaign in the near future, but wants to have as much money committed from government entities before doing so.

O'Connor said if fundraising is successful, the goal is to begin construction of phase one in 2022 and hopefully be complete in 2023.

Phase two of the project won't begin until completion of phase one, but O'Connor said that $300,000 has already been raised for that portion of the project; $200,000 from Cerro Gordo County and $100,000 from Mason City.

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb praised O'Connor for his presentation to the city council, and said that decisions about whether the city will provide any funding will come at a later date.

