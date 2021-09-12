North Iowa cities, counties begin to make plans with ARPA funding

Cerro Gordo County has also begun allocating some of its ARPA funding, but aren't as far along as Wright County. Cerro Gordo County auditor Adam Wedmore said the county has only allocated one use of the funds: $10,000 for sanitary sewer repairs in the city of Meservey.

Wedmore says that the board of supervisors has yet to decide on how the rest of the county's first payment of $4,122,707.5 will be spent, but expects discussions to begin ramping up this month.

Some communities have not made any official decisions, but have an idea on how some of the ARPA funding will be used.

Hampton city manager Ron Dunt said that while the city council hasn't officially made any decisions, he anticipates some of the $313,322 in funding will go towards water infrastructure improvements.

Another water infrastructure project could be underway in Garner, according to city administrator Adam Kofoed. Garner has discussed using the funding to replace the city's south water tower, which Kofoed said is the second-oldest water tower in the state of Iowa.

Other communities are still undecided entirely on how their ARPA funding will be used.