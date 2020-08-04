NICAO: Iowa celebrates national breastfeeding month and world breastfeeding week

The month of August is National Breastfeeding Month, and the first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week. Both are annual global celebrations of breastfeeding that encourage families, communities, and the world to support breastfeeding to improve the health of mothers and babies.
To support Iowa’s efforts, Governor Kim Reynolds will sign a proclamation declaring August as Breastfeeding Month in Iowa. The National Breastfeeding Month theme for 2020 is Many Voices United.
According to the United States Breastfeeding Committee, it’s critical for us to “come together to identify and implement the policy and systems changes that are needed to ensure that every family that chooses breastfeeding has the support and resources they need to succeed.
Unequal access to breastfeeding supportive policies and environments have created persistent racial and ethnic disparities in breastfeeding initiation and duration.”
This year’s World Breastfeeding Week theme is Supporting Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet. This theme emphasizes that breastfeeding is the most environmentally safe and green way to nourish a baby because it is delivered to the baby without pollution, packaging, or waste.
“Breastfeeding not only directly impacts the health of the family but also has an impact on the health of the entire community and the world,” said Nalo Johnson, PhD, and Director of IDPH’s Health Promotion & Chronic Disease Prevention Division. “Breastfeeding is a low cost way of feeding babies, helping to reduce poverty and prevent hunger, undernutrition, and obesity.”
The Iowa WIC Program provides breastfeeding education and support to Iowa families in an effort to improve breastfeeding initiation and duration. “WIC supports low-income mothers by providing highly nutritious foods, access to breastfeeding information, counseling and support, breast pumps, community resources and referrals, and mom-to-mom support through the Breastfeeding Peer Counseling program,” said Johnson.
For more information on Iowa's WIC Program, visit nicao-online.org/wic-nutrition/ or idph.iowa.gov/wic/breastfeeding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.