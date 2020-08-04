NICAO: Iowa celebrates national breastfeeding month and world breastfeeding week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The month of August is National Breastfeeding Month, and the first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week. Both are annual global celebrations of breastfeeding that encourage families, communities, and the world to support breastfeeding to improve the health of mothers and babies.

To support Iowa’s efforts, Governor Kim Reynolds will sign a proclamation declaring August as Breastfeeding Month in Iowa. The National Breastfeeding Month theme for 2020 is Many Voices United.

According to the United States Breastfeeding Committee, it’s critical for us to “come together to identify and implement the policy and systems changes that are needed to ensure that every family that chooses breastfeeding has the support and resources they need to succeed.

Unequal access to breastfeeding supportive policies and environments have created persistent racial and ethnic disparities in breastfeeding initiation and duration.”

This year’s World Breastfeeding Week theme is Supporting Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet. This theme emphasizes that breastfeeding is the most environmentally safe and green way to nourish a baby because it is delivered to the baby without pollution, packaging, or waste.