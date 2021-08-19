New welcome signs installed in Clear Lake

A pair of new welcome signs in Clear Lake are bringing a fresh energy to those entering Clear Lake.
In January, the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Clear Lake City Council agreed to replace the two welcome signs at the main entrances of the city with brand new LED signs.
“You’re very familiar with the signs that we currently have. They don’t really express who we are as a community I don’t think at all,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, back in January. “They probably were appropriate back in the late ‘90s but certainly not in the 21st century, so I think this is a terrific project for us.”
The two signs in question are on the intersection of North 8th Street and Highway 18, and the other is on the intersection of Highway 18 and Buddy Holly Place.
“The idea to refresh our welcome signs came out of a Parks and Rec meeting discussion last year,” Stacy Doughan, the President, CEO and Secretary of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, said. “I was completely on board with new signs that would more closely represent Clear Lake as the old signs were outdated and didn't reflect who we are today as a community.”
The signs were installed the first week of July after what Doughan described as a “lengthy permitting process” due to the signs proximity to the railroad tracks. The LED functionality on the signs was installed the week after.
Doughan said that the design for the sign is inspired by the musical history of Clear Lake.
“The new sign at the entrance of the area of Clear Lake known as 'The Surf District' took inspiration from the Three Stars Plaza design with the three blue circles,” Doughan said. The background represents a music scale and the guitars along the side will soon be wrapped with an image that looks like Buddy Holly's guitar.”
The surf district sign is still waiting for the guitar graphic to be installed, but Flory said will be added to the sign sometime next week.
The two new LED welcome signs were approved alongside two other welcome signs back in January in a Clear Lake City Council meeting. The total cost of all four welcome signs and the installation given by LRI Graphics & Signs was $87,061.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont