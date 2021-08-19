New welcome signs installed in Clear Lake

The signs were installed the first week of July after what Doughan described as a “lengthy permitting process” due to the signs proximity to the railroad tracks. The LED functionality on the signs was installed the week after.

Doughan said that the design for the sign is inspired by the musical history of Clear Lake.

“The new sign at the entrance of the area of Clear Lake known as 'The Surf District' took inspiration from the Three Stars Plaza design with the three blue circles,” Doughan said. The background represents a music scale and the guitars along the side will soon be wrapped with an image that looks like Buddy Holly's guitar.”

The surf district sign is still waiting for the guitar graphic to be installed, but Flory said will be added to the sign sometime next week.

The two new LED welcome signs were approved alongside two other welcome signs back in January in a Clear Lake City Council meeting. The total cost of all four welcome signs and the installation given by LRI Graphics & Signs was $87,061.

