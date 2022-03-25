New housing developments proposed for Clear Lake

Another major housing development could be in the works for the city of Clear Lake.

In a council workshop session Tuesday, the city council reviewed a pair of proposals to create two new residential housing developments in Clear Lake.

The first, a joint proposal from Yohnco. Concrete and Construction and Sukup Manufacturing, would be located on a 71-acre lot located at the end of North 20th Street where it intersects with 16th Avenue North.

David Albright, Clear Lake resident and owner of Concept Homes LLC, who spoke to the council on behalf of the proposal, said the development would create a multitude of different housing options including senior housing, apartments, single-family homes and twin homes.

As part of the project, Albright said that North 20th Street would need to be extended to accommodate the new units, as well as a need for tax increment financing (TIF) from the city.

If approved, Albright said the new development would add approximately 428 residential living units to the city of Clear Lake.

The second possible development, which would be built on South Eighth Street and 15th Avenue South, was a joint proposal from Snow Construction and Andrew Nicholas. The duo aims to add a mix of duplex residential units, townhomes, apartments and single-family units.

If approved, the development from Snow and Nicholas would add 54 single-family lots and approximately 20 multi-family lots, with one corner of the lot reserved to potentially add a small commercial building, such as a Kwik Star.

The importance of housings projects to Clear Lake can't be overstated, with City Administrator Scott Flory describing the current housing situation as dire.

"We all know that housing is definitely a crisis here in the community," Flory said. "I don't even want to say affordable housing, just lack of housing in general."

Flory noted that specifically for the proposal from Yohnco, the development would require a substantial investment from the city, more than in previous housing development projects, but one Flory described as "needed."

The council spoke highly of the pair of the projects, agreeing with Flory that Clear Lake needs to step up and work to provide more housing options to the community.

"We're very fortunate to have two developers here that want to invest in our community," council member Gary Hugi said. "We need to take advantage of this."

"We do desperately need more places for them (residents) to move, and these projects would seem to fit that bill in a big way," council member Mike Callanan said. "

No official action on the housing developments could be taken on Tuesday, as both projects are still in their infancies, but the council unanimously agreed to allow Flory to continue working with the developers on the projects.

The aim is for Flory and the developers to bring a proper development agreement to the city council on both projects in the future.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

