New developments proposed in Clear Lake

The city of Clear Lake is considering an amendment to its consolidated urban renewal plan that would allow it to provide up to nearly $1.5 million in financial incentives to two new commercial developments.
City Administrator Scott Flory briefly reviewed the unnamed developments, including a 47,000-square-foot commercial and retail space with related surface parking and a 6,000-square-foot commercial space, and incentives with the Clear Lake City Council Monday evening during its meeting.
The two projects would result in a developers’ investment of at least $8.5 million, including $7.5 million and $1 million, respectively.
The city of Clear Lake is proposing a 10-year incremental property tax rebate agreement in an amount not to exceed $850,000 with payments subject to the council’s annual appropriation to the developer of the 47,000-square-foot commercial and retail space with, Flory said. The city would also finance municipal water and sanitary sewer service mains and laterals needed for the project with an additional $350,000 in incremental tax revenues.
For the second development, the city is offering the developer a seven-year incremental property tax rebate agreement in an amount not to exceed $225,000 with payments subject to the council’s annual appropriation. The city would use an additional $50,000 for municipal water and sanitary sewer connections and related improvements as well as provide $15,000 in professional services reimbursement for civil engineering and legal fees incurred by the developer.
City Councilman Bennett Smith said the proposed economic incentives for the two projects are “very prudent” and “very appropriate.”
“Again, two more really exciting economic development projects for Clear Lake,” he said. “That’s going to generate more long-term economic growth in our community.”
Iowa law requires cities to hold a public hearing to amend their consolidated urban renewal plans if they intend to use local incentives and tax increment revenues for development projects.
Only projects within a city’s consolidated urban renewal area are eligible for tax increment financing funds.
“So many cities you’ll see larger communities that might do this 50, 60 times a year,” he said. “We usually do it three or four.”
Clear Lake last amended its urban renewal plan in 2020 for the Marriott hotel and event center project in the Courtway Park subdivision east of Interstate 35.
The Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area currently includes all properties within the following areas Northwest, Willow Creek, Surf District, Downtown, Northeast, Luker Memorial, Industrial Park, Apple Valley and Industrial Expansion.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution setting a public hearing to amend its consolidated urban renewal plan for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 15, at the Council Chambers.
The city will hold a consultation meeting with the other affected taxing entities of Cerro Gordo County on Feb. 26.
Flory anticipates the council will act on letters of intent for the two commercial developments after the public hearing to amend the urban renewal plan.
Tenants of the proposed developments will likely be disclosed in the spring, he said.
