New developments proposed in Clear Lake

The city of Clear Lake is considering an amendment to its consolidated urban renewal plan that would allow it to provide up to nearly $1.5 million in financial incentives to two new commercial developments.

City Administrator Scott Flory briefly reviewed the unnamed developments, including a 47,000-square-foot commercial and retail space with related surface parking and a 6,000-square-foot commercial space, and incentives with the Clear Lake City Council Monday evening during its meeting.

The two projects would result in a developers’ investment of at least $8.5 million, including $7.5 million and $1 million, respectively.

The city of Clear Lake is proposing a 10-year incremental property tax rebate agreement in an amount not to exceed $850,000 with payments subject to the council’s annual appropriation to the developer of the 47,000-square-foot commercial and retail space with, Flory said. The city would also finance municipal water and sanitary sewer service mains and laterals needed for the project with an additional $350,000 in incremental tax revenues.