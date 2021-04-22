New community garden to take root in Mason City

"(The) school will want to keep the land at this point which is perfect. We don’t want to do anything besides put some gardens in," Pauly said. "I think it is going to be a really nice attraction for the community and add to the garden presence," Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg said.

It took more than simply working with the school, however. According to Pauly, plans wouldn't have advanced as quickly as they did without an assist from the Leadership North Iowa group and the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. "The project would’ve got done without them but it would’ve got done in two to three years (instead) we will have a ready to go garden by the end of the year," he said.