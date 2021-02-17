Most recent COVID-19 vaccine registration in Cerro Gordo County took two hours to assign 400 doses

On Friday, the plan is to do the same. CG Public Health has it set up now that when someone receives their first dose of COVID vaccine, they'll be scheduled for their boost dose at the end of their appointment. The goal is to get people back in for their boost doses between 28 and 42 days after the first round was administered. Hanft has said that, so far, Public Health hasn't had a problem with those timelines.

For those 65 and older who haven't gotten registered yet, Hanft urged people to keep the faith and keep trying to get in, and has said before that his department doesn't intend to move on from the age group until everyone in it who wants a vaccine can get one. He's also said that folks in that group who are homebound and want a vaccine can work with CG Public Health to try and get something more comfortable set up.

"We definitely reach out to those groups and those people," Hanft said.

Along with continuing vaccinations for those age 65 and older, Hanft said that Public Health is trying to wind down its vaccinations for school teachers and staff in the coming days with a "closed pod" on Saturday to try and get them done.

While CG Public Health is still handling the lion's share of COVID vaccinations, there are other emerging options in town that Hanft suggested people may consider.