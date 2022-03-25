Mixdorf wants to be fresh voice for Iowans with Iowa Senate campaign

Earlier this year, longtime senator Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City, announced that after six terms in the Iowa State Senate, she would be stepping away and not be seeking re-election this year.

This has left a gap that new candidate and Clear Lake resident Whitney Mixdorf is hoping to fill by running for the Democratic nomination for the Iowa Senate seat in district 30.

"I have a reasonable voice for the people who need it," Mixdorf said. "I will fight for the working class and I will fight to make things fair across the board for all Iowans, but especially North Iowans."

Mixdorf is a lifelong resident of North Iowa who graduated from Clear Lake High School in 2004, and owns the popular South Shore Donut Company in Clear Lake.

On the political side of things, Mixdorf is currently the vice chair of the Cerro Gordo County Democrats, is on the board for the New Iowa Project and serves on the Cerro Gordo County Compensation Board.

However, this run for the Iowa State Senate will be Mixdorf's first foray into a proper election, something she says should play to her advantage as she hopes to inject a new voice into the state senate, and to North Iowa.

"As a mom of three, I want Iowa to be a state of opportunity," Mixdorf said. "I believe the best path forward is us working together."

With this, Mixdorf also has focused in on several issues impacting North Iowans that she hopes to help improve upon if elected to the seat.

One of the key issues Mixdorf wants to exact change in is child care.

Mixdorf takes issue with the number of people in Iowa who aren't able to send their children to daycare at a young age, which means they have to stay home with their children.

"People keep saying 'nobody wants to work in this state' but they really do," Mixdorf said. "It makes no sense to go work at a minimum wage job, and then hand that entire check over to a daycare provider at the end of the day."

This ties into another key component of Mixdorf's campaign, advocating for better paying jobs and higher wages for Iowans in an effort to attract new people to the area, and keep people from moving away.

"We're losing out on population, we're losing out on people because everyone is moving to the bigger cities," Mixdorf said. "You can move up to Minnesota and make $10 more an hour for the same job you're doing here. It's not sustainable for the state (of Iowa)."

Mixdorf said that the ramifications of this are already being seen, as Cerro Gordo County's population has been in decline for a long time. According to United State Census data, Cerro Gordo County's population has dropped by around 1,000 people since 2010, and just under 3,500 since 2000.

In fact, the population of the county has decreased in every census since 1960.

To rectify this, Mixdorf said that Iowa has to start advocating for better paying work or this trend will continue to get worse.

"We have to make up for this somewhere, and we need to attract people here," Mixdorf said.

Mixdorf's current opposition in the district 30 senate race is Sen. Waylon Brown, R-Saint Ansgar, who is in his second term representing District 26.

Because of the legislative redistricting in Iowa, Brown would be representing District 30 starting in 2023, which contains Cerro Gordo County, Worth County, Mitchell County and part of Floyd County, should he be re-elected in November.

Brown's original district was contained to Worth, Mitchell, Floyd, Chickasaw and Howard counties.

While Brown has more government experience than his opponent, Mixdorf believes that what Brown stands for isn't what's best for Iowa. Mixdorf said that she presents voters with a choice more inline with what the county wants, and who understands the issues residents are currently facing.

"Getting someone in who is younger and fresh, who understands the issues of the place where she's living would be very helpful to North Iowans," Mixdorf said. "I feel like I have a lot to offer on that end."

As of now, Brown and Mixdorf are the only two candidates for the District 30 seat.

The general election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the new districts kick in on Jan. 3, 2023.

