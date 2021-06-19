Misunderstanding leads to accusations about new Mennonite church land

The Warranty of Deed on file at the Floyd County Recorder's office is clear: The parcel of land at 1827 Underwood Ave. was sold to Living Hope Mennonite Church by RLJRSK Farms LLC.
But at least one family member who was responsible for signing the warranty of deed, a board member of the church, and the manager of the auction where the land was sold say that property was actually sold to Floyd County supervisor Linda Tjaden and her husband, Dean.
The Tjadens deny that claim, saying they worked with Living Hope to secure the property so that the two didn't end up bidding against one another and driving up the price of the land during the auction.
Linda Tjaden has since participated in board meetings where the church property's watershed issues were discussed, saying because she and her husband never owned the land there is no conflict of interest.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
RLJRSK Farms LLC, hired Sullivan Auctioneers to sell two tracts of land equaling 126 acres on the corner (and due west of it) of Underwood and 180th on Nov. 6, 2020.
The tracts were to be sold through "buyer's choice," according to the flyer for the auction, which means the high bidder at close would have the option to purchase one or both of the tracts.
When the dust settled on Nov. 6, the Tjadens held the winning bid and Dean Tjaden said he told the auctioneers that he would be taking both tracts. That was confirmed by auction manager Jim Huff, who said he believed both tracts of land were to be sold to the Tjadens.
But Dean Tjaden said that immediately after the sale closed he also told the the auctioneer he would not be buying both properties, but only one and that another party -- Living Hope -- would be buying the second tract.
"They said 'that happens all the time'," Dean Tjaden said he was told by the auctioneer.
Huff told the Globe Gazette he wasn't familiar with all the details of what happened with the tracts after the auction closed.
WHAT THE DOCUMENTS SAY
Documents obtained by the Globe Gazette from Floyd County show the RLJRSK Farms LLC land was surveyed and split into two tracts in anticipation of the sale.
On Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, 2020, the Floyd County Recorder's office received warranties of deed -- a document from the seller to the buyer guaranteeing a clear title on the property -- that were prepared by Charles City attorney Judith O'Donohoe, and that listed the "grantor" (seller) as RLJRSK Farms LLC and the "grantee" (buyer) as Living Hope Mennonite Church for 44 acres at 1827 Underwood Ave.
"That document isn't correct," said Randy Kellogg, one of the owners of RLJRSK Farms LLC. Kellogg said he wasn't aware that Living Hope was going to buy the second parcel. "I was at the auction when the bidding quit and there was only one bidder, the Tjadens.
"But from the time I left to the time I reached our attorney's (O'Donohoe) office, it had changed to two buyers," he said. He said he told attorney O'Donohoe about the discrepancy, but that she told him to sign the document as that was the way the sale was going to go. Kellogg's signature appears on the warranties of deed showing Living Hope as the buyer. The document was also notarized.
"I guess I should've paid closer attention," Kellogg said.
Another warranty of deed coming from the auction was filed on Dec. 9, 2020, this time for 81 acres just west of the Living Hope property, and that listed RLJRSK Farms LLC as the seller and Dean and Linda Tjaden as the buyers.
Even if Kellogg had examined the forms more closely, they would not have changed. The Tjadens said their intent all along was to work with Living Hope to ensure the second tract of land went to them.
"We would've been bidding against each other and the cost could've gone up $10,000," Dean Tjaden said in response to why Living Hope didn't bid for the tract on their own. "But we didn't exchange any money at all."
Eugene Martin, on the board of directors for Living Hope, said the Tjadens bought everything and the church bought it off them after the auction. He acknowledged talking with the Tjadens about the property before the auction.
"We bought it with the intention of building a church," said Martin. "She (Linda Tjaden) wanted us to be in the area. They were being good neighbors."
NOT A SALE, NOT A CONFLICT
The Iowa Department of Revenue does not see any tax issues related to the Tjadens winning the auction and then allowing another party to purchase the land from its original owner. Land purchases are final when they are recorded by the county, so winning the auction does not legally constitute buying the land, according to Iowa code. And other auctioneers report they have had similar experiences with property sales to multiple buyers after an auction closes.
Based on the fact that they didn't buy the property, Linda Tjaden said she sees no conflict of interest in the role she has played as a county supervisor in helping Living Hope Mennonite Church navigate the bureaucracy surrounding building a new church.
The church recently surmounted a major obstacle in obtaining permission to remove two terraces from their land and instead install drainage tiles and a retention pond. The property is part of the Washington School Watershed District and a decades-old water management plan forbade the removal of the terraces.
Tjaden said she gave the church the name of an attorney who had experience in drainage district issues and of consultants at Bolton & Menk who would provide the help of a drainage engineer. At an April 19 county board of supervisors meeting where the water management plan was discussed, Tjaden also offered to go with church representative Nathan Fox to talk with neighbors about the church's future plans.
"There wasn't any [conflict] at all," Linda Tjaden said. "I'm so happy to have a church group in the area. These people are salt of the earth, and they followed the letter of the law [in buying the land]."
Dean Tjaden put a finer point on the issue.
"All these people who are concerned about misrepresentation," he said. "We helped put a church there. What would they rather have there?"