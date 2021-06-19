Misunderstanding leads to accusations about new Mennonite church land

The Warranty of Deed on file at the Floyd County Recorder's office is clear: The parcel of land at 1827 Underwood Ave. was sold to Living Hope Mennonite Church by RLJRSK Farms LLC.

But at least one family member who was responsible for signing the warranty of deed, a board member of the church, and the manager of the auction where the land was sold say that property was actually sold to Floyd County supervisor Linda Tjaden and her husband, Dean.

The Tjadens deny that claim, saying they worked with Living Hope to secure the property so that the two didn't end up bidding against one another and driving up the price of the land during the auction.

Linda Tjaden has since participated in board meetings where the church property's watershed issues were discussed, saying because she and her husband never owned the land there is no conflict of interest.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

RLJRSK Farms LLC, hired Sullivan Auctioneers to sell two tracts of land equaling 126 acres on the corner (and due west of it) of Underwood and 180th on Nov. 6, 2020.

The tracts were to be sold through "buyer's choice," according to the flyer for the auction, which means the high bidder at close would have the option to purchase one or both of the tracts.