Mike Naig: What a difference a year makes

When Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig spoke at the 2020 iteration of the Mason City Ag Breakfast in August, the appearance came at a particularly precarious time.
Large swathes of the state had recently been devastated by the Derecho, which did damage to at least 10 million crop acres and caused power outages for an estimated 450,000 households. The North Iowa area, as well as the state as a whole, was coming out of the worst month for positive COVID-19 cases to that point. And the region experienced unemployment numbers not seen in decades.
"I don’t need a year in review for 2020," Naig said at the event.
On Tuesday morning, Naig and fellow guest speaker Chuck Tryon, the president of Bushel Boy Farms, found more positives to dwell on.
"I can tell you that we can think about how to make investments in things that are important to us. We’re not just focused on how do we hang on, hold on and keep the lights on," Naig said.
According to Naig, the so-called "return to normal" will allow the agricultural sector to greatly improve upon where it was going into 2020.
"We’re proud of what we produce but it’s also how we produce. Change is inevitable, we have to advance," he said. "Farmers and the businesses around them are trying to do it better."
During his time speaking, Tryon pointed to what his company was doing on the south side of Mason City as one such form of advancement.
Tryon said that by growing and selling, his company, which was founded in Owatonna in 1990, is better positioned to avoid food waste in part because its product spends less time in transit than other competitors. That theory will soon play out in practice with news Tryon shared at Ag Breakfast.
"This is a big week for us, we’re going to have product picked up and by the end of the week you should see Iowa Bushel Boy in stores," Tryon said.
Less than two years ago, Bushel Boy officials broke ground on the $35 million facility off of South Monroe Avenue. They planted the first crop of plants in December 2020 at the 16.5 acre facility that employs about 45 people. According to Tryon, the disruption from COVID-19 that the Bushel Boy expansion in Mason City had was minimal.
And now that the company is up and running in town, Tryon expressed gratitude for being around.
“We’re really proud to be a part of this industry and really proud of being part of the Mason City community," he said.
Following the event, Naig heralded another form of community building that helped business across the agricultural sector thrive in 2020.
In the early days of the pandemic, a number of North Iowa growers had to abruptly pivot from restaurant sales to grocery sales. Twisted River Farms owner Steve Strasheim said that had he not had prior relationships with stores such as HyVee, his operation might not have made it through the year.
"What I saw was folks that really had to use those existing relationships and get really creative," Naig said. "For some of our smaller and specialty crop producers, they had to figure out how to get direct to consumers as well. Getting really creative really fast."
Naig also praised a recent milestone for a Forest City family.
The Riley Lewis family of Lewis Farms attained the unofficial equivalent to a Heritage Farm designation, which recognizes family farms that have been in continual operation in Iowa for 150 years. Naig said that hitting such a milestone takes a lot.
"You think of what has a family that held a farm for 150 years been through: a couple of World Wars, a Great Depression, the Farm Crisis of the '80s, and now we add on the unprecedented 2020 disruptions. All of those things that a family has to endure. It speaks to the culture of agriculture. It speaks to the resiliency of agriculture. It also reinforces the idea that we’ve got to care for that land."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.