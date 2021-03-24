Mike Naig: What a difference a year makes

"I can tell you that we can think about how to make investments in things that are important to us. We’re not just focused on how do we hang on, hold on and keep the lights on," Naig said.

According to Naig, the so-called "return to normal" will allow the agricultural sector to greatly improve upon where it was going into 2020.

"We’re proud of what we produce but it’s also how we produce. Change is inevitable, we have to advance," he said. "Farmers and the businesses around them are trying to do it better."

During his time speaking, Tryon pointed to what his company was doing on the south side of Mason City as one such form of advancement.

Tryon said that by growing and selling, his company, which was founded in Owatonna in 1990, is better positioned to avoid food waste in part because its product spends less time in transit than other competitors. That theory will soon play out in practice with news Tryon shared at Ag Breakfast.

"This is a big week for us, we’re going to have product picked up and by the end of the week you should see Iowa Bushel Boy in stores," Tryon said.

