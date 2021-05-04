Mason City's Southbridge Mall may soon be transformed into family entertainment center

"This has been a day we’ve been waiting for for years. It’s been a long drudge to get here. This is such an exciting plan," First Ward Councilmember John Lee told Rachie during the council meeting.

According to Rachie, a big reason for the redevelopment plan is an interest in protecting the investment in the hotel which is yet to start construction.

"We were always excited to be associated with the mall but as the years have gone on we just saw the mall dying and thought that we can’t have a dead mall behind us," Rachie said. To change the equation, Rachie shared that this past Friday his group signed an agreement with the current mall owners to begin working on the redevelopment.

"The big idea in redeveloping the mall is really bringing it into downtown," Rachie said.