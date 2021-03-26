Mason City yard waste collections begins again in April

April not only brings showers but waste, specifically yard waste.

Starting April 5, Mason City residents will be able to rid themselves of such waste.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said in a press release on Friday afternoon that starting that Monday, "Residents may set out yard waste and tree branches on the day of garbage pick-up."

The release then outlines that for leaves: Residents can compost at home, drop the waste off to a landfill compost site at 15942 Killdeer Ave. in Clear Lake or place the waste curbside in 30-gallon, biodegradable bags, which are weather- and animal-resistant, prior to 7 a.m. on garbage collection day.

For grass clippings: Residents can leave them on their yards, use them as mulch or place them curbside in bags on garbage collection day.

For branches: Residents can chip them for mulch, tie those smaller than four inches in diameter in bundles and leave for curbside collection or take them to the landfill.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

