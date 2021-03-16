Mason City Walmart location could see COVID-19 vaccine allocations as early as April 5

"(We're) looking for ways we can start to expand our center location and get out," he said.

In this most recent week, Hanft told the county board that CG Public Health will put out 450 boost doses on Wednesday as well as 560 boost doses and 300 prime doses on Friday. "Those are all Moderna," he said.

According to Hanft, Mercy One will be doing 500 new prime doses this week and will soon start into boost doses. "They're working through their list, I think it's convenient. It's taking some of the weight off of us so that's helpful," he said.

At the end of the week, Hanft said CG Public Health will have another sign-up round for vaccinations.

Per data from the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website, Cerro Gordo County has seen 6,553 completions of the two-dose vaccine series through Sunday, March 14. In addition, there have been 998 completions of the one-dose series.

