Mason City Walmart location could see COVID-19 vaccine allocations as early as April 5

Soon enough, residents in and around Cerro Gordo County could have another option for COVID-19 vaccinations.
At the Tuesday morning meeting of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft informed those in attendance that the local Walmart in Mason City is going to start receiving federal allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine for their pharmacy on or around April 5. In recent weeks, the retail chain has worked to get vaccinations at more than 1,400 pharmacies in 35 states (according to reporting from CBS News).
On top of that, Hanft said that his department is having conversations with other pharmacies in the community such as CVS and MercyOne. It's also looking to get out to senior sites to do 20 to 30 vaccinations at a time where it's needed. And eventually individual clinic settings in the area (though Hanft acknowledged there are still logistical concerns to solve with that approach).
"(We're) looking for ways we can start to expand our center location and get out," he said.
In this most recent week, Hanft told the county board that CG Public Health will put out 450 boost doses on Wednesday as well as 560 boost doses and 300 prime doses on Friday. "Those are all Moderna," he said.
According to Hanft, Mercy One will be doing 500 new prime doses this week and will soon start into boost doses. "They're working through their list, I think it's convenient. It's taking some of the weight off of us so that's helpful," he said.
At the end of the week, Hanft said CG Public Health will have another sign-up round for vaccinations.
Per data from the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website, Cerro Gordo County has seen 6,553 completions of the two-dose vaccine series through Sunday, March 14. In addition, there have been 998 completions of the one-dose series.
