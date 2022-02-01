Mason City to perform feasibility study over railroad crossing

Hate getting stuck at railroad crossings? Well so does the Mason City Council.

On Tuesday, the council reviewed a proposal to perform a feasibility study on two streets in Mason City. The study will examine the possibility of placing an overpass or underpass at railroad crossings on South Illinois Avenue and South Kentucky Avenue.

"This is not something new, looking at Illinois or Kentucky," Mark Rahm, Mason City engineer, said. "Over the past several years — 10 or 15 years — the city has often considered looking at those areas and doing something to provide an access over the railroad."

The reason the project is beginning to pick up steam after so many years of discussion is an increased level of traffic.

"I get pretty regular calls about how difficult the crossing on Kentucky is for residents," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "As it continues to develop I think it'll become a larger and larger problem."

Both Burnett and Rahm believe that as the subdivisions located south of the railroad crossing continue to develop, the problem will only get worse.

The problem had gotten to a point where the council chose to make addressing it a goal for the city during its year-end strategic planning session in December of 2021.

Mason City Council reflects, seeks more aggressive goals for 2022 The theme of Wednesday night's strategic planning session was about getting the goals of prior years scratched off the to do list.

South Kentucky Avenue already intersects with the railroad between Ninth Street SE and 13th Street SE, but South Illinois currently does not extend to the railroad.

As part of this project, were it to be undertaken, South Illinois Avenue would be reconnected across the railroad with the portion of the street beginning after 15th Street SE.

Rahm noted that the theoretical intersection at South Illinois Avenue would be best for an overpass crossing, while at South Kentucky Avenue an underpass crossing is likely the better option.

This project would be very similar to those undertaken at 12th Street NW and 19th Street SW, where overpass bridges were created built over railroad crossings, according to Rahm.

To perform the feasibility study, the council reviewed a professional services agreement with WHKS & Co. in an amount not to exceed $58,000. The agreement will be funded by the road-use tax funds.

The council unanimously approved the professional services agreement with WHKS, 5-0 with council member Will Symonds absent.

According to Rahm, entering into a professional services agreement and conducting a feasibility study, would also put the city in a better position to apply for funding for the project.

Rahm highlighted the Iowa Clean Air Attainment Program (ICAAP) as a potential avenue for the city to seek funding. ICAAP awards grants to projects with the highest potential for reducing transportation-related congestion and air pollution. The overpass bridges on 12th Street NW and 19th Street SW were funded partly through ICAAP.

While major strides were taken Tuesday night towards actualizing the project, council member Paul Adams said that the project is likely still a long-term project and won't be completed "in the near future."

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.