Mason City to perform feasibility study on Highway 122

Mason City Police Department hires four new officers

On Tuesday night, the Mason City City Council approved the hiring of four new police officers to the Mason City Police Department. The four new officers welcomed to the police department are Jim Redeker, Lucas Akemann, Aaron Prestholt and Brandon VanHorn.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the council that the four new hires brings the Mason City Police Department closer to being fully staffed, currently just five officers short of the mark.

Brinkley told the council that the police department will begin another wave of recruitment to hire new officers starting on Friday.