Mason City to perform feasibility study on Highway 122

Infrastructure improvements are a clear goal for the Mason City Council heading into 2022.
That goal was made all the more obvious in the council's Tuesday night meeting, when it reviewed entering into a professional services agreement to conduct a feasibility study on Hwy. 122.
"As the pavement nears its end of life, it's very important that we put these plans in place to highlight, not just the importance of reconstructing it, but reconstructing it in a more efficient manner," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett told the council.
With that, the city is partnering with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) to conduct a feasibility study on Highway 122, analyzing the portion of the highway running from Lark Avenue to Winnebago Way, west of downtown Mason City.
To perform the study, the council reviewed a professional services agreement with WHKS in an amount not to exceed $123,340.
WHKS, according to the agreement, will perform the feasibility study, and supply recommendations to "improve safety, decrease traffic congestion, increase capacity, replace aging infrastructure, improve multi-modal accommodations, and provide aesthetic treatments to enhance the corridor as a gateway to the city."
People are also reading…
Mason City will cover the entire cost of the study.
Burnett said the reason for the study is to be prepared to take advantage of state and federal funding opportunities that arise in the future, with a goal for Mason City to be "in the queue to get big projects like this completed."
Per the agreement, WHKS will have its initial investigation complete by Feb. 28, and have a final report submitted in June to present to the council.
While the feasibility study of Highway 122 may be a relatively quick endeavor, the process to actually repair the highway won't be.
"With it being a huge undertaking, it'll take a long time," Burnett said when asked about the timeline of the project. "I think it would be optimistic to say it would start in five years. I think it's realistic that it could take longer."
However, Burnett noted that the recent federal infrastructure bill passed in November could "accelerate" the timeline of larger infrastructure undertakings.
A plan to make improvements to the highway was pushed to the forefront of the city's agenda in a recent strategic planning session by Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, where the council discussed their goals for 2022.
The theme of Wednesday night's strategic planning session was about getting the goals of prior years scratched off the to do list.
"That highway has become dated," Schickel said. "There are signalization issues, traffic issues, along with pedestrian accessibility, and certainly a lack of aesthetics and greenspace that need to be addressed out there."
Following a discussion, council unanimously approved the resolution to enter into a professional services agreement with WHKS.
Zach's favorite stories from 2021
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont