Mason City taking blighted homes issue into its own hands

Mason City is taking the issue of abandoned and blighted properties in town into its own hands, and for the worst of the worst, the city has a strategy.

For homes that have been abandoned and no longer can be looked after, Mason City has the option to invoke Iowa Code 657A.10. This section of the code allows for cities to petition the district court to be given the title to properties that have been abandoned by their owners for at least six months.

If the court decides in favor of the city, the deed can be given to the city free of all prior back taxes or other outstanding costs owed by the former owner.

Mason City has taken full advantage of the 657A to take over properties that were becoming a detriment to the neighborhoods they were located in, according to Mason City Development Services Department Director Steven Van Steenhuyse.

"We don't want to be property owners," Van Steenhuyse said. "But obviously, in the case of these specific properties, there's nothing we could do but take them over."

For those concerned because they haven't mowed their lawn recently, or maybe forgot to shovel the snow off the sidewalk, there's no reason to fret. Van Steenhuyse said Mason City would only attempt to take over the titles of properties that are truly abandoned and dilapidated.

"We use this program to go after the worst of the worst," Van Steenhuyse said. "This in situations where the property owner flat out won't work with us."

And according to Van Steenhuyse, Mason City already has a multitude of success stories using Iowa Code 657A. 10. Before the start of 2022, Van Steenhuyse said the city had reclaimed eight properties and had either sold them to new owners or demolished them and sold the subsequent vacant lot.

Van Steenhuyse specifically referenced homes at 4th Street Southeast and South Coolidge Avenue that were at one point completely blighted, but now, through the 657A program, are functioning single-family homes.

The city has even been able to acquire a former commercial property on the 1400 block of North Federal Avenue that was considered a major blight to the area, demolish it and now hopes to sell the lot to a commercial developer.

"We now have a valuable property on North Federal," Van Steenhuyse. "We're hoping to perhaps acquire more property in that area and market it to a commercial developer."

The Mason City Council is looking at one such instance of this on Tuesday, reviewing a proposal to sell a lot located on 1422 North Hampshire Place that was bought by the city for cheaper than it would have been to use Iowa Code 657A.10.

In fact, Mason City has been so successful using 657A.10 to its advantage that other smaller communities in North Iowa are reaching out to the city for help on how to use it in their communities as well.

"The lever of potentially losing the property is sometimes what gets the property owner to do something," Van Steenhuyse said. "It's been a good tool for us."

Heading into 2022, Van Steenhuyse said the city fully intends to continue using the program to its advantage, with a few homes on the radar of the city already.

"We've got several more coming up," Van Steenhuyse said.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

