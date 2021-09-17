Mason City road closure for Seventh Street

Though summer days have almost completely diminished, construction and repair work around Mason City will continue right into the fall.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, Seventh Street Southeast will be closed between South Delaware Avenue and South Pennsylvania Avenue for a one-week period.

According to a press release from Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the closure is needed to do repair work on a sanitary sewer main.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

