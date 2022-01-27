Mason City reviews budget for fiscal year 2023

The budget for the upcoming fiscal year is nearing approval for Mason City.

The Mason City Council reviewed its proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2023 on Thursday night.

The budget is made up of the capital improvement budget, which was reviewed at a city council meeting last week, and the operating budget. The capital improvement budget is estimated to be approximately $28.6 million, while the operating budget is estimated to be around $51.3 million.

The combination of the two gives the city an estimated budget of just under $80 million for the fiscal year of 2023.

This is nearly a $17 million decrease from the estimated budget for the city's fiscal year 2022 budget of approximately $97 million. The reason for the decline, according to Mason City Director of Finance Brent Hinson, is because the River City Renaissance projects are projected to be complete in fiscal year 2022, and won't carry over to fiscal year 2023.

The River City Renaissance includes projects like the Hyatt Place hotel and convention center, the skywalk and the conversion of Southbridge Mall into Hollywoodland Mason City.

Hinson notes that the $80 million should represent a more typical year for the city, moving forward.

Another positive Hinson reported to the council was a decrease in the property tax levy for the fiscal year. The current levy is just over $14.02 per $1,000, but the new budget aims to decrease that levy to $13.99 per $1,000.

"That's a really nice thing to be able to report," Hinson said.

Some of the major projects on the docket for the fiscal year 2023, budgeted through the capital improvement budget, include the Mason City Municipal Airport terminal expansion, the police and fire department building renovations and the city's street rehab program.

Two of the larger projects in the five-year capital improvement plan, the Highway 122 West reconstruction project and the U.S Highway 65 and South Federal Avenue reconstruction project, are both budgeted partly for the upcoming fiscal year, but the majority of the funding is budgeted for future years.

The operating budget for Mason City is made up of a large number of items, including all of the operating budgets for specific city departments, salary and benefits for city employees and funding outside projects.

The first official steps to approve the budget will come at the city's next council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, when a resolution will be heard to set public hearing dates for both the capital improvement plan and the max levy. If approved, the date for those public hearings will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to Hinson.

Fiscal year 2023 begins, and fiscal year 2022 ends, on Oct. 1, 2022.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

