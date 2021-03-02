Mason City residents can now expect to pay more for snow removal

Tuesday night, the Mason City Council said yes to a plan that will help bring the next five years of local project spending into sharper focus.

At its first meeting for the month of March, the six-member governmental body unanimously approved adopting a 2022 through 2026 "Capital Improvements Plan" which totals almost $119 million over that time period including $41.7 million for fiscal year 2022. That number is the most set in stone as it is included in the budget for the city's 2022 projects and it's also the largest figure, by far, as the next highest total is more than $35 million for fiscal year 2026.