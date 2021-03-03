Mason City residents can expect a new internet service provider in town

Tuesday night, the Mason City Council said yes to a plan that will help bring the next five years of local project spending into sharper focus.
At its first meeting for the month of March, the six-member governmental body unanimously approved adopting a 2022 through 2026 "Capital Improvements Plan" which totals almost $119 million over that time period including $41.7 million for fiscal year 2022. That number is the most set in stone as it is included in the budget for the city's 2022 projects and it's also the largest figure, by far, as the next highest total is more than $35 million for fiscal year 2026.
In a council packet letter that runs through what's driving those totals, Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson noted that there will be a little more than $8 million in bonding for the River City Renaissance's downtown hotel project (which has yet to begin construction) as well as $1 million for water fund work, $1.3 million for sewer work and $23 million for a potpourri of other projects that Jacobson notes need very little city money.
"If the revenues are not secured, these projects will not take place," Jacobson wrote in the council packet letter to City Administrator Aaron Burnett. Jacobson then noted that projects for fiscal years following 2022 won't be fully approved until future budget session meetings for the city. In fact the fiscal year 2022 budget itself won't actually be finalized until after a public hearing on March 16. In the city council packet, the projected total for all expenditures is $91.7 million.
During discussion on the item, First Ward Councilmember John Lee took time out to thank city staff for being able to find money for capital projects while not straining city resources or jacking up tax rates for residents at an economically precarious time. "Shoutout to the entire town. I hope everyone understands how good of a position we are in," Lee said.
While much of that work won't be finished for quite some time still, the latest council meeting offered plenty of other work for the members to approve.
South Monroe Avenue Trail
In keeping with past pushes the city has made to bolster its municipal trails, such as the still underway High Line Trail, which would run from the south part of town up to Lime Creek Nature Center, the council unanimously approved the plans and specifications from Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm for a South Monroe Avenue Pedestrian Trail project.
According to Rahm, the trail would run along that road from Sixth Street Southwest to Seventh Street Southwest and cost at least $52,741.
"The project is budgeted and is being funded with Local Option Sales Tax," Rahm wrote in a letter to Burnett that is included in the packet. The scheduled completion date in the packet is July 16 though the project won't have its final hearing date until April 6.
Pounding the pavement
Along with trail work, the council also gave the go ahead to a roadwork project.
City officials have plans to pave a segment of street from South Carolina Place, at the Canadian Pacific Railroad right of way, north to Ninth Street Southeast and rework an alley between 27th and 28th Street Southwest. The low bid for the project came in at $144,042 from Bob McKinness Excavating and Grading.
Per Rahm, the project is budgeted in the Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 and uses Road Use Tax funds.
Snow removal
Mason City residents can expect to pay a higher price if they don't get their property cleared of snow within 48 hours of snowfall.
Going forward, the administrative fee per such occurrence is $50 which Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse wrote is "consistent with the administrative fee for abatement of tall grass and weed complaints."
Previously, the fee for not removing snow from a property was only $10 and the amount of time residents had was actually longer than what is now codified.
Another internet option?
To start the meeting on Tuesday night, the Mason City Council heard a presentation from MetroNet Director of Business Development Joe Salerno about the Indiana-based internet service provider coming to town and what that would mean.
One key aspect that Salerno repeatedly emphasized to the councilmembers is that MetroNet offers a 100% fiber-optic cable internet service which can be faster than other types of connections. With that, Salerno also informed the council that MetroNet doesn't lock people into arduously long contracts and doesn't use data caps.
"We think you should be able to stream as much as you want for as long as you want," he said.
According to Salerno, MetroNet is presently in about nine states and serves more than 200,000 people in cities such as Bettendorf, Ames and Chicago. He said that the plan to get into the Mason City market came about recently and Mason City officials stressed that obtaining more high-speed internet options is something that's been a priority for several years now.
"This is an absolute no-brainer. We don’t get a lot of no-brainers," At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams said before the group voted 6-0 to approve a proposed development from MetroNet that would likely have them in the market before the end of the year.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.