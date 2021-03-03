Mason City residents can expect a new internet service provider in town

Another internet option?

To start the meeting on Tuesday night, the Mason City Council heard a presentation from MetroNet Director of Business Development Joe Salerno about the Indiana-based internet service provider coming to town and what that would mean.

One key aspect that Salerno repeatedly emphasized to the councilmembers is that MetroNet offers a 100% fiber-optic cable internet service which can be faster than other types of connections. With that, Salerno also informed the council that MetroNet doesn't lock people into arduously long contracts and doesn't use data caps.

"We think you should be able to stream as much as you want for as long as you want," he said.

According to Salerno, MetroNet is presently in about nine states and serves more than 200,000 people in cities such as Bettendorf, Ames and Chicago. He said that the plan to get into the Mason City market came about recently and Mason City officials stressed that obtaining more high-speed internet options is something that's been a priority for several years now.