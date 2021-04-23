Mason City resident reappointed to state Commission of Veterans Affairs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During his time in service, Wattnem said that he served everywhere from Vietnam in 1970 to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. from 1999 until 2004, which means he worked for the Pentagon when it was hit on Sept. 11, 2001.

"None of the personnel in our directorate were killed or wounded but we had to move our offices because they were damaged by fire and water," he said.

Because of all of that time spent in the service, Wattnem said he made a lot of meaningful connections which continue to filter through what he does now in his work with the Commission and as a member of the Reserve Officers Association.

"It was great to be a soldier for all those years. I loved to soldier and I loved the contacts I had with the men and women who served," he said.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

