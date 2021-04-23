Mason City resident reappointed to state Commission of Veterans Affairs

When Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to the state of Iowa’s various boards and commissions this past week, a Mason City resident found himself back amongst the ranks.
Gary Wattnem, a major general with 35 years of service in the Army and Army Reserve, will serve a second term on the Commission of Veterans Affairs, which does advocate work for Iowa veterans and their families.
With a new term, Wattnem said that top priorities for him and the Commission include helping with veteran job training as well as employment and emergency housing where it's needed.
"We see a few cases every month that we assist on," Wattnem said. "I wouldn’t say it’s terrible but there are certainly homeless veterans out there but we also help veterans who have homes but need assistance maintaining those homes. That’s our main focus."
During his time in service, Wattnem said that he served everywhere from Vietnam in 1970 to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. from 1999 until 2004, which means he worked for the Pentagon when it was hit on Sept. 11, 2001.
"None of the personnel in our directorate were killed or wounded but we had to move our offices because they were damaged by fire and water," he said.
Because of all of that time spent in the service, Wattnem said he made a lot of meaningful connections which continue to filter through what he does now in his work with the Commission and as a member of the Reserve Officers Association.
"It was great to be a soldier for all those years. I loved to soldier and I loved the contacts I had with the men and women who served," he said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.