Mason City reiterates importance of LOSST ahead of September vote

If you've made a purchase of goods or services in Mason City you've likely seen the small city tax added to your total.

This tax, the Local Option Sales and Services Tax (LOSST), is a 1% tax on all sales and services in Mason City that is a crucial point of funding for the city.

The difference between LOSST and other sources of funding for the city is that its implementation is voted on by the residents.

30 years ago, in 1992, residents first voted to approve LOSST and it has remained in place ever since. With the most recent vote in 2012, Mason City approved LOSST for an 11-year term, set to expire June 30, 2023.

This sets the time table for voters to decide the future of LOSST this year, and ahead of those votes being cast this fall, the city wants to re-emphasize the importance of optional-tax funding.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett discussed the positive impact LOSST has already had on Mason City, as well as the negative impact it would have if voted against in the fall.

"It is a significant source of revenue generated, not just by Mason City residents, but by visitors to Mason City as well," Burnett said. "It's a crucial piece of funding for us."

Since fiscal year 2014, the city has received just over $52 million in LOSST funding, or roughly $5.2 million per year.

That money gets used to finance a number of things, but the largest portion of the money since 2014, $26 million to be specific, has gone towards property tax relief.

"Those dollars fund operations that would otherwise have to be funded through property taxes," Burnett said. "This creates a significant reduction in tax burden for residents by having funding from nonresidents that shop and visit our community."

The second major contribution LOSST makes to the city is in the way of partially funding projects and services. Since 2014, the city has been able to fund nearly $21 million to street, parks and other projects throughout town.

There are some unmistakably important projects that LOSST has funded over the past few years. Some of those include the $1.8 million LOSST funded for the extension of 19th Street Southeast in fiscal year 2016, $550,000 funded for improvements to Mason City's North End in 2017, and an annual $400,000 to continue paying off debt used to build the Mason City Arena.

These are just a small handful of the numerous projects LOSST has helped to fund.

Looking to the future, Mason City has some major projects partially, or entirely, funded by the sales tax.

The Riverwalk project, which the city hopes to begin construction on this year, is receiving $1.6 million in LOSST funding starting this year, and a total of $900,000 reserved for additional parks and recreations projects.

In addition to larger projects, LOSST also contributes funds to purchases such as new equipment for Mason City Fire Department.

"It's so critically important for basically every single one of our departments," Burnett said.

While Mason City receives a lot of positive momentum through LOSST, there remains a distinct possibility that voters opt to vote against it this fall, which Burnett said would be "catastrophic" for the city.

If LOSST is not passed again, there are two potential ramifications that could come as a result.

The first, according to Burnett, is that the city without the $26 million contribution to property tax relief would be forced to raise property taxes for residents.

The second, is the projects funded by LOSST would have to be at best scaled back due to the decrease in funding, and at worst, scraped entirely.

"The likelihood is the projects would have to be scaled back, or property tax substituted," Burnett said. "You'd be put to a decision: either find new revenue to do it... or you'd have to scale back and not do those projects."

Voters will have a chance to voice their opinions on LOSST in September when it's put to the public renewal. In the 2012 vote, it passed with around 70% approval.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

