Mason City receiving $25,000 grant for Willow Creek Riverwalk project

Mason City made the cut.

When the Wellmark Foundation sent out a press release on Tuesday morning saying that 29 organizations across Iowa would receive grants for community development projects, Mason City was listed for its Willow Creek Riverwalk plan.

"The goal of this project is to create functional, inviting spaces along Willow Creek that incorporate and highlight the natural environment," the entry in the release stated. "Mason City wants to highlight this natural gateway into the city by creating an accessible walkway and safe public space that connects residents and visitors to the expanding amenities downtown."

