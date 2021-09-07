Mason City receiving $25,000 grant for Willow Creek Riverwalk project

Mason City made the cut.
When the Wellmark Foundation sent out a press release on Tuesday morning saying that 29 organizations across Iowa would receive grants for community development projects, Mason City was listed for its Willow Creek Riverwalk plan.
"The goal of this project is to create functional, inviting spaces along Willow Creek that incorporate and highlight the natural environment," the entry in the release stated. "Mason City wants to highlight this natural gateway into the city by creating an accessible walkway and safe public space that connects residents and visitors to the expanding amenities downtown."
To that end, the city is getting $25,000 to put toward the work. This follows a January announcement from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs that it was granting $150,000 to the same project. Previously, city officials have said that the riverwalk will include a prominent "hearth" gathering location, a new pathway through the mall parking lot, new "Sculptures on Parade" artwork and trail improvements.
At the same time as the riverwalk planning, city officials are also anticipating the possible formation of a "Friends of Willow Creek" committee to focus on cleanup initiatives and trail maintenance along Willow Creek.
Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse said that such a group would be a complement to what the city is looking to do with a riverwalk. Former Mason City resident John Moreland has been one of the people pushing for that complement.
Per the release: "In total The Wellmark Foundation is investing $674,664 into Iowa communities through the 2021 Small MATCH grant program. To ensure community support for these projects, final funding is contingent upon organizations securing 50 percent of the grant award."
