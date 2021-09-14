Mason City Municipal Airport planning for multi-million expansion project

"It's a very, very small chance," Sims said of the chances that no project is undertaken. "We are in a situation where something must be done.”

The main decision needing to be made with this project is whether to make renovations to the current building, or to create a whole new terminal.

Sims says that both are still on the table, but the difference in estimated cost between the two is small, and renovating presents some challenges that a new building would not.

"The difficulty with rehabilitation is you don’t know what you’re getting into until you start," Sims said. "New building costs can be controlled better."

The cost of rehabilitating the terminal is estimated to be between $8 million and $11 million, and the cost of an entirely new building is estimated to be between $10 million and $12 million, according to Sims.

Sims also noted that the airport has received nearly $12 million in federal funding for the project.

“Obviously, this is going to be a big project," Sims said. "This is the largest project for MCA in decades... It will be an important asset for entire community."