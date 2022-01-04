Mason City Mayor wants to continue momentum into 2022

Heading into 2022 Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel hopes to continue on the city's positive momentum from 2021.

To open the first Mason City City Council meeting of 2022 on Tuesday night, Schickel gave his annual "State of the City" address, highlighting three areas that the city succeeded in building on in 2021, and which the city looks to continue improving in 2022.

Schickel first addressed public safety, highlighting that Mason City became one of the first cities in Iowa to "substantially" increase pay and benefits for officers in its police department. Schickel also pointed to the recent surge of police officer hires, with the city recently bringing in eight new officers, cutting the deficit of officers needed in the police department down to just five.

"We’re blessed to live in a community that has strong support for law enforcement," Schickel said. "We plan to be back up to full strength soon. Meanwhile, our sincere thanks to all the police officers, particularly the police officers who had to work overtime during this period."

Schickel then pivoted to the second area of focus for Mason City in 2022: combating the worker shortage.

"Our next priority is solving this issue (worker shortages) that's facing communities across Iowa. I know and the city council here knows that it’s making everyone here anxious, from business managers to everyday shoppers," Schickel said. "Stated plainly, we currently have more jobs than people... Mason City needs to attract more people to fill the great job opportunities."

Schickel stated that to address the worker shortage, the city needs to expand housing options in "clean, attractive and affordable housing."

Some housing projects mentioned by Schickel includined over 100 apartments coming to downtown Mason City in the future, and the finalization of the city's strategic housing plan.

Lastly, in the lengthiest portion of the address, Schickel discussed the continuing effort from the city to renew the downtown area.

Schickel called attention to several projects ongoing in Mason City including the YWCA renovations, Highway 122 repairs and the Hyatt Place hotel, which Schickel noted would be the first new downtown hotel in Mason City in a century.

"Everyone is frustrated with the delays, none more so than myself, the city council member and our city staff. Obviously it has taken longer than hoped," Schickel said of the Hyatt Place project. "History gives a little perspective. As mentioned, the last time a new hotel was built downtown was one hundred years ago. This indicates it’s a big and difficult and complicated undertaking. If it were easy, it would have been done a long time ago."

In Schickel's 2020 "State of the City" he said the coming decade would be a "decade of doing," and to end his 2022 address he again referenced the city's intention to "do" heading into the new year.

"We have a wonderful partnership with citizens, an outstanding city council and city workers who shine as public servants. Chamber Director Robin Anderson likes to point out that that we need dreamers and we need doers, but mostly we need dreamers who are doers. In Mason City we're blessed to have all three," Schickel said. "Let us resolve in the new year that we are too great a community to limit ourselves to small dreams. In the new year, let's renew our belief that we can make a difference in our community."

