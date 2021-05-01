When the Mason City Trades and Labor Assembly received its official charter from the American Federation of Labor on Oct. 8, 1915, the document was signed by then AFL President Samuel Gompers.

At that point, the London native had been the organization's head since 1886 when it arose out of the former Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions.

That very same year, on May 4, in Chicago, at Haymarket Square, a workers strike for an eight-hour work day descended into chaos when an unknown person threw a dynamite bomb at police who had killed a person the day prior while breaking up a strike at a local machine company. After the bomb went off on May 4, gunfire rang out and at least 11 people were killed (seven police and four civilians). Steadily, in the years after that, May 1, May Day, began to be marked as International Workers Day.

On Saturday, in Mason City's Central Park, a coalition of local people who self-describe as activists and union supporters intend to march in solidarity with workers and recognize a celebration that's more than a century old.

The theoretical

Tahmyrah Lytle, a local activist and business manager who helped put the event together, said that they first got invested in such political thought when they were a freshman at NIACC. "There was a rep for Bernie (Sanders) in the cafeteria. It was September 2015. I immediately ran over and was hooked," Lytle said.

From there, they said that they continued to do further research by reading socialist economist Karl Marx, following what other like-minded politicians in the country were up to and even taking "underground alternative university" courses. At a local level, Lytle said that it hasn't been difficult to find folks they can chat with about all of this.

"I think it’s easy to find people who agree with all of these concepts but are afraid to put the term socialism on it than it is to like find a socialist book group or something," Lytle said.

Coming to terms

Jan Wann, a 70-year-old Mason City resident whose nonagenarian mother still draws $10 a month in supplemental medicine benefits through a union husband gone more than 30 years now, said that most of her life up to the past year, she would sort of flinch whenever she would come to the precipice of identifying as a socialist.

Despite going to anti-war protests as a teenager in the 1960s and raising funds as a retiree for Standing Rock Sioux Reservation residents protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline, Wann chaffed at the label. She thinks that the younger generation, made up of people such as Lytle are less fearful of the label.

"I think they know they’re not ever going to pay off anything. They’re not going to pay off their car. If they have a house, they’ll never pay off the house. Kids I’ve met are pretty hip to the fact that they’re not going to have that," Wann said.

In 1952, an article in the Globe Gazette called the previous year's opening of the Mason City Labor Temple on Pennsylvania Avenue at Fifth Street Southeast the "climax of 57 years of organized labor in Mason City" and C.I. McNutt, a Des Moines-based attorney, dedicated the building to "humanity."

Though Wann wasn't around at the time, she said that a union friend of hers has told her plenty of times about the strength of local unions in Mason City during the period.

"He told me that Mason City was one of the most union towns in the United States. If you went to a barbershop and it wasn’t union, you’d turn around and go to a different one that was union. They stood together. They only supported unions. All these factories were unionized and it made a difference," Wann said.

First 50 years of labor politics in Mason City 1900- Typographical Union No. 406 signs its charter on December 27. At that time, 18 members signed the charter. 1903- Bricklayers and Masons No. 21 formed on February 13. 1911- Barbers Local No. 618 comes into existence. 1912- The Cerro Gordo Leader, a Socialist newspaper, first hit newsstands on November 30. It was sponsored by the Socialist Society of Mason City and suspended publication not long after launching. 1915- Mason City Trades and Labor Assembly, which the Typographical Union was affiliated with, received its AFL charter on October 8. 1937- Plasterers and Cement Finishers were organized. 1939- Mason City Firefighters No. 633 began. 1951-Labor Temple opens.

The realities

At age 64, lifelong Mason City resident Tom Willett has been involved with labor and unions for decades now. Not all of that involvement was a roaring success.

Willett can still remember trying to organize Schneider Metal only to see jobs shed entirely and the plant to close its doors. According to him, getting fired is a part of trying to organize when companies aren't willing to cooperate. Even in cases that didn't end in firings, Willett recognized the difficulties with labor-based political action.

"(We) did everything you can try to do to organize at Armour in Mason City (in the mid-80s)," he said. "They filed 52 unfair labor practices against us and all 52 were thrown out ... Then they refused to negotiate, it took us two years to get a contract."

According to Willett, other plants in the Armour chain organized after that contract was secured. "We went to some of those plants to work with organizers," he said. "Mason City made labor history."

Willett said that locally, statewide and nationally, there's a major misconception that labor organizers somehow want to skip right to striking because it's such a massive risk. "Good union leaders do not want to go on strike," he said. "That’s the equivalent of going to war."

But locally, in a town such as Mason City, which Willett said had a strong labor focus, workers would know they would have support if they did go to war.

"There was a brotherhood. It’s like family. At that time, people were tight. We used to have Labor Day picnics and all the trades would all get together with people with Decker and you got to know them. So if they went on strike, you’d know that we’ve got to help them out," he said.

Still alive

Wann said she believes that more than a little bit of that worker-first, economically-minded spirit is still alive in Mason City and that part of the reason for that is an increased understanding of what causes imbalance.

"People are mad. People are worried. People my age probably think they did something wrong somewhere. They messed up in their life and that’s why they can’t afford to do what they used to do: Go on a vacation. Have a car with less than a quarter of a million miles. I don’t think young people believe that. That they’ve done something wrong," she said.

Over the course of 2020, a North Iowa man who previously organized for the Sanders campaign and goes by "Conrad Organizes" on Facebook attempted to start a chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which Wann herself got involved with. Despite that effort somewhat fizzling, he said he still believes that the area is viable for all kinds of labor-based politics in the future.

"I became more and more certain that Northern Iowa has as much potential for socialist or communist organizing as almost any other part of the country," he said.

Dillion Daniels, another Mason City activist, explained part of why he thinks that is.

"North Iowa is a part of the rust belt. Small towns are in decline, factories and businesses and good jobs have long since closed their doors, many have left the Midwest looking for greener pastures, those who remain are left working 2 or 3 jobs to scrape out an even half way decent living," he said.

Despite what he recognizes as setbacks, such as a decline in union membership by more than 10% from 1980 through the present, Willett said that he thinks it's possible to reclaim that former brotherhood in North Iowa. For him it would start with Congress passing the PRO Act which AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told NPR would "protect and empower workers to exercise our freedom to organize a bargain." It's a put up or shut up kind of moment.

"If you want to be the party of the working people, show us and pass the PRO Act," he said.

He also believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has helped bring some of these issues back to the forefront where they need to stay and be built on: "We’re singing songs praising these frontline workers, how about giving them a decent living? It’s not just doctors and nurses. It’s the maintenance people keeping the generators running. The janitors disinfecting the place. The truck drivers and dock workers bringing produce to the grocery stores. They are essential."

Willett then said that recognizing that essentialness is a net good for everyone in the community: "All workers benefit from strong unions whether you belong to a union or not."

The May Day event in Central Park is slated to begin at 2 p.m. and last until 5 p.m.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

