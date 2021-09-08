 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City housing development wins state housing award
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City housing development wins state housing award

{{featured_button_text}}
The River - Talon residential project

The River apartment and condominium complex, located on the south loop of Highway 65 in Mason City.

The 133-unit facilities opened in January and were pitched, in part, as addressing housing needs issues in the community.

 Lisa Grouette

Less than a year after opening, The River housing complex in downtown Mason City has a reason to celebrate. 

On Wednesday, the 133-unit apartment and townhome community along the south loop of Highway 65 received an award at the Iowa Finance Authority's Housing Iowa Conference in Cedar Rapids

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett shared the news via email that The River, from Talon Development out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, won for "best multi family project in the state."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In July, Mason City Council Members voted 6-0 to provide grant support to Talon as it puts in for a "Workforce Housing Credit" benefit from the state that would assist in developing a second, 102-unit development that would be known as "The River II."

At that time, Burnett said that Talon was looking to get into the ground in 2022.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News