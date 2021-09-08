Mason City housing development wins state housing award

Less than a year after opening, The River housing complex in downtown Mason City has a reason to celebrate.

On Wednesday, the 133-unit apartment and townhome community along the south loop of Highway 65 received an award at the Iowa Finance Authority's Housing Iowa Conference in Cedar Rapids.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett shared the news via email that The River, from Talon Development out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, won for "best multi family project in the state."

