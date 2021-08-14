Mason City hotel project has tentative closing date

At its most-recent meeting on August 3, the Mason City Council approved utilities work to the tune of about $211,251 that's needed to prepare the construction area near the mall for the Hyatt Place Hotel that's meant to be final the piece of the years-long River City Renaissance project.
"We’ve been working on RCR since I arrived," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said over the phone on Wednesday. "We completed the arena, nearly completed the pavilion, that’s scheduled for a ribbon cutting, the skywalk will start construction within two weeks as they mobilize and create the let down structure. The hotel is the last piece of that obviously and the financing needs to be finalized so the hotel can go up."
According to developer David Rachie, who's worked on the project for MCCCH, previously Gatehouse Mason City, the next steps now in the financing process are paperwork and to set a closing date.
"Our goal is to get the loan closed no later than the end of September," he said.
In early April, the Mason City Council approved a new timeline for the project where the developer would work to close on financing for hotel by July 1. Before that, in December 2020, there was a more tentative projection that financing and construction in early 2021 could be possible.
When the Mason City Council approved a $24 million public-private partnership in July 2019 with Gatehouse Capital to build a downtown hotel, there were a number of deadlines listed throughout the 40-plus page contract. There was an initial financing commitment deadline of Sept. 30, 2019, as well as a construction start "on or before July 1, 2020." Improvements would need to be finished no later than December 2023.
That financing commitment got pushed back to a tentative date of February 2020. And then COVID-19 crept into the picture and that's been something that Burnett has said has slowed down parts of the hotel project.
"It is a very difficult time period that we’re working in. The fact that it’s taken longer is not surprising. I’m confident we’re making progress but when facing a once in a century pandemic that’s causing upheaval," Burnett said.
"Getting financing for hospitality, other than office real estate, is the hardest in finance," Rachie said.
A March 8 story from the New Jersey-based Cherry-Hill Courier Post reported that a planned $39.6 million project in Camden, first announced in February 2019, still had a vacant building site.
"A symbol of development efforts stalled or slowed by the public health crisis," reporter Jim Walsh wrote.
In June, NBC Miami aired a segment called "Broward County Convention Center Renovation on Hold" which featured an assistant county administrator, Alan Cohen, saying "The pandemic basically shook the confidence of the funding market." Per reporter Kristin Sanchez, the $900 million undertaking was set to be complete in 2023.
The website for the Associated General Contractors of America, which bills itself as representing more than 27,000 firms, including over 6,500 of America’s leading general contractors, and over 9,000 specialty-contracting firms, had a post in May which featured an economist for the group, Ken Simonson, who said that "Contractors are experiencing unprecedented intensity and range of cost increases, supply-chain disruptions, and worker shortages that have kept firms from increasing their workforces."
Even in regard to the skywalk part of the hotel project in Mason City, which will help connect the complex to The Music Man Square, Burnett said that there are long lead times on some of the needed materials that extend into June of next year.
"That’s an unprecedented lead time to get materials," Burnett said. "There just has to be more patience with this process."
Patience and optimism.
Burnett said that although he's hesitant to throw any timeframes out, he's optimistic that the closing will be completed yet this year. As for the construction portion, he said that that will be not too long past the completion of financing.
Rachie's timetable is about 20 months from the time when financing is in place and all relevant site prep work has been done.
"We’re racing mother nature at this point. The hope would be we could still get in the ground this year," he said.
At an agenda-setting meeting from October 2020, the Mason City Council made it clear that finishing the outstanding components of the River City Renaissance project (the hotel, the pavilion) were the top priority as far as municipal infrastructure goes.
"We all agree that River City Renaissance has to be on there. It is the priority," First Ward Council Member John Lee said.
Fourth Ward Council Member John Jaszewski then added "I think that’s something our public is looking at and saying 'You promised us this project, why isn’t it going up?' The hotel we haven’t seen any progress and I’d like to see that completed."
