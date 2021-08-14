Mason City hotel project has tentative closing date

Even in regard to the skywalk part of the hotel project in Mason City, which will help connect the complex to The Music Man Square, Burnett said that there are long lead times on some of the needed materials that extend into June of next year.

"That’s an unprecedented lead time to get materials," Burnett said. "There just has to be more patience with this process."

Patience and optimism.

Burnett said that although he's hesitant to throw any timeframes out, he's optimistic that the closing will be completed yet this year. As for the construction portion, he said that that will be not too long past the completion of financing.

Rachie's timetable is about 20 months from the time when financing is in place and all relevant site prep work has been done.

"We’re racing mother nature at this point. The hope would be we could still get in the ground this year," he said.