Mason City hires new finance director/deputy city administrator

"(Brent Hinson) has a wealth of experience and is someone I’ve known for well over a decade," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "Just a well-respected person all across the state for his accomplishments, reliability and helping people."

In speaking about the job, Hinson said he knows that he will pick up plenty from the finance department along the way.

"I know there’s big shoes to fill," he said. "I have tremendous respect for the work the finance department does and I look forward to learning quite a bit even though I have 18 years of finance experience."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In explaining the need for the dual role, Burnett said that the new job formalizes an acting city administrator in his absence and allows him to assign Hinson to a variety of boards, commissions, departments, meetings and standing committees. He also clarified that while it is a new title, the position is one that's been discussed by the city council before.

"There's going to be a little bit of feel to it," Burnett said. "Obviously it is a new structure so you want to go in with eyes wide open."