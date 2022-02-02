Mason City Hall offers alternate bill pay, free transit rides during construction

Mason City began a renovation project at city hall this week, closing the building down to the public for several weeks.

The renovations, according to city administrator Aaron Burnett, are to increase the safety of those who work there and provide more accessibility to residents.

"The main driver of the project is public health and security," Burnett said.

The city is specifically aiming to add a glass enclosure area around the entrance to the lobby, requiring those who enter city hall to check in with the front desk before having access to the rest of the building.

"Prior to these improvements, it really was fairly easy to move through the building without checking in with anybody," Burnett said. "This will allow us to stay open longer, and have better security."

In addition to the lobby renovations, the city will also be adding a conference room to the first floor to allow for easier access to meetings for residents, and the utility payments desk will be more accessible as well.

Work on the building is projected to last between six and eight weeks, with an estimated reopening in late March. City hall will be closed to the public during this time.

However, the city has set up systems to still serve the public while under construction.

Residents can no longer pay utility bills inside city hall, but there will still be access to the outside drop box to, and residents can pay online instead of having to appear in person at city hall. Sanitation stickers will be available for purchase at number of stores in the area.

Transit rides will also be free during the construction.

Burnett said that the city hall closure, overall, will be very similar to when the city hall was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The renovations are being performed by Dean Snyder Construction, and according to Burnett, will cost $257,000. The city will pay for the project by using part of the $2,006,678 received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

"It's essentially the same exact format," Burnett said.

Burnett encouraged those who need help with any services provided by the city to call city hall for assistance, or visit masoncity.net.

"I know it's always an inconvenience when you're going through a construction project like this but the end result will be a more effective and efficient space," Burnett said.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.