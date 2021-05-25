Mason City government offices closed on Memorial Day

With the coming holiday on Monday, Mason City government is taking a day off.

On Memorial Day, Mason City Hall and other offices and facilities will be closed for the day.

According to a memo from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, public transit and sanitation services will also not be running on May 31.

"The make-up day for garbage, recyclable and yard waste collection service for those that normally have pick-up on this day will be Wednesday, June 2 and must be set out by 7 a.m.," Burnett wrote in a memo. When it comes to riding public transit, Burnett said this past week that a federal guideline for masking still holds.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

