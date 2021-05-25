 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City government offices closed on Memorial Day
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City government offices closed on Memorial Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Hall (copy 2)

Mason City Hall

With the coming holiday on Monday, Mason City government is taking a day off. 

On Memorial Day, Mason City Hall and other offices and facilities will be closed for the day. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a memo from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, public transit and sanitation services will also not be running on May 31. 

"The make-up day for garbage, recyclable and yard waste collection service for those that normally have pick-up on this day will be Wednesday, June 2 and must be set out by 7 a.m.," Burnett wrote in a memo. When it comes to riding public transit, Burnett said this past week that a federal guideline for masking still holds.

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense: Set immigration aside in Iowa slaying

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News