Mason City government offices closed on Labor Day

With the coming holiday on Monday, Sept. 6, Mason City government is taking a day off.
On Labor Day, Mason City Hall and other offices and facilities will be closed for the day.
According to a memo from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, public transit and sanitation services will also not be running that day but will resume Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The make-up day for garbage and recyclable service for those who typically have pick-up on Monday will be Wednesday, Sept. 8, Burnett wrote in a memo.
For more information, contact Mason City's Sanitation Division at 641-421-3691 or the Transit Division at 641-421-3616.
