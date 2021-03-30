Mason City government offices closed on Friday

When Good Friday rolls around this week, Mason City government buildings won't be open for business.
Tuesday morning, Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett sent out a press release sharing that city offices will be in observance of the day but that city transit buses will continue to operate on April 2.
"The make-up day for garbage and recyclable service for those that normally have pick-up on this day will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021," Burnett wrote.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.