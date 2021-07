In observance of Independence Day, City of Mason City offices will be closed on Monday, July 5.

City transit buses, however, will still operate on normal routes on July 5.

"Sanitation will not be collected on Monday, July 5. The make-up day for sanitation services for residents that normally have pick-up on Monday will be Wednesday, July 7," a post on the city's website, masoncity.net, said.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 421-3691 or the Transit Division at 421-3616.

