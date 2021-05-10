Mason City First Citizens Bank unveiling new painting by native Charles Fritz on Tuesday

A Mason City native and decades-long painter of landscapes of the American West is receiving a welcome-back on Tuesday.

At 5 p.m. on May 11, First Citizens Bank will unveil a commissioned painting by Charles Fritz entitled "Teamwork" that features children working together to get on the back of a horse.

A press release from First Citizens Bank notes that Fritz's textured oil works exhibit "strong design achieved through careful attention to composition."

"Known for his versatility, it is his admiration for the tenacious human spirit that inspires him to paint the many facets of the West, and its people," the release then went on to state.