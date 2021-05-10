 Skip to main content
Mason City First Citizens Bank unveiling new painting by native Charles Fritz on Tuesday
A Mason City native and decades-long painter of landscapes of the American West is receiving a welcome-back on Tuesday.

At 5 p.m. on May 11, First Citizens Bank will unveil a commissioned painting by Charles Fritz entitled "Teamwork" that features children working together to get on the back of a horse.

Charles Fritz

July 23rd, 2004- In a studio above the garage of his home, west of Billings, Charles Fritz poses by his unfinished painting of Wendover Ridge, where the Lewis and Clark expedition veered off the trail, descended into a river gorge and was forced to scramble up the rocky ridge. Fritz has struggled with the piece, repainting a dozen different figures into the landscape without satisfaction.

A press release from First Citizens Bank notes that Fritz's textured oil works exhibit "strong design achieved through careful attention to composition."

"Known for his versatility, it is his admiration for the tenacious human spirit that inspires him to paint the many facets of the West, and its people," the release then went on to state. 

Along with having work displayed locally at the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, Fritz's work has been featured at museums in cities across the country such as: New York City, Denver, Albuquerque Cincinnati and Oklahoma City (according to a biography from the Legacy Gallery in Scottsdale, Arizona).

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

