Paul Adams 1

Mason City Councilman Paul Adams discusses how he became interested in running for an open seat in the 2016 election.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

Paul Adams, a Mason City councilman At-Large first elected in 2016, formally announced he's running for a second term on Thursday afternoon. 

Adams, a 35-year-old client service manager with Principal and lifelong area native, is so far running unopposed in his race for one of the council's two at-large seats.

Three seats are up for re-election in the fall including John Lee's seat in the First Ward and Joshua Masson's seat in the Third Ward. 

The last day to file nomination papers to run for a seat is Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.

In his official announcement, Adams pointed to what he argued were successes that city council has seen in the past few years which include business expansions as well as quality of life improvements.

Résumé

Flooding mitigation- Helped pass city infrastructure projects taking aim at flood prevention in the city.

Gatehouse- Endorsed the city's $24 million development deal with Gatehouse Capital to put a hotel in downtown Mason City as a part of the River City Renaissance. The project is funded through a public-private partnership. 

High Line Trail- Voted in favor of High Line Trail construction which will run from south Mason City, near Kentucky Ridge, up past the Lime Creek Nature Center. Work is ongoing but additional private funding is needed.

Kraft Heinz- Supported an agreement with Kraft Heinz that will allow the company to undertake a $62 million, 8,000 square foot expansion that's pegged to bring 32 new jobs to Mason City. 

Multi-purpose Arena- Approved each stage of construction of the new, multi-million dollar facility in downtown Mason City that will eventually host Mason City Youth Hockey as well as a variety of other events. 

Talon Development- Voted affirmatively on a project from Talon Development to construct over 130 new, high quality apartment units and townhouses just south of Southbridge Mall. 

City elections are Nov. 5. Anyone not registered to vote can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's office, register entirely online (with an Iowa driver's license or non-operator ID) or register at the polls on election day. 

