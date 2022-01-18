Mason City Council to file for grant for housing project at YWCA building

The former YWCA building is undergoing an extensive rehabilitation process, which just took one step closer to becoming a reality.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Mason City Council reviewed a professional services agreement with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) to submit an application for a housing grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to help fund the addition of 10 new apartment units in the building.

IEDA's downtown housing grant is specifically aimed at assisting communities with fewer than 30,000 people to add upper-level housing options to spaces that were previously unoccupied.

To assist on the project, and other housing initiatives in the future, the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation is creating a housing-centric corporation, according to Corridor President and CEO, Chad Schreck.

"That'll really be our arm to go and focus on housing," Schreck said of the new housing development corporation.

The North Iowa Corridor Housing Development Corporation will take on ownership of the apartments within the YWCA, Steven Van Steenhuyse, Mason City Director of Development Services, wrote in the city council packet.

Van Steenhuyse noted that the reasoning for this is to allow the rest of the YWCA building to remain separate from the apartment development.

"This will allow the original building portion to stand on its own and be eligible for separate funding," Van Steenhuyse said in a letter in the city council packet.

The North Iowa Corridor Housing Development Corporation sought a total of $600,000 from the downtown housing grant, in addition to entering into a development agreement with the city.

Schreck added that the current plan is to create six studio apartments and four two-bedroom apartments along the building's west side, leaving the rest of the property to its owners for their own projects.

Both the professional services agreement and development agreement were approved unanimously by the council

"By taking this project on, I think we'll be able to make it an easier lift for the owners to carry out their vision on the other part (of the YMCA building)," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said.

"Really, really exciting project," Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel added. "A difficult but exciting project for our downtown area."

The YWCA building was originally built in 1912, and is currently owned and being developed by Susanne Crane and Elisha Marin

Old YWCA building takes strides toward renovation The historic YWCA building in downtown Mason City has sat vacant for a long time, but thanks…

Crane and Marin have ambitious goals for the former YWCA building, outside of the apartment space renovations being headed up by the North Iowa EDC. Crane and Marin are aiming to create artist studios, a performance space and community area and an art gallery in the building.

Renovations on the space are already underway, with the duo highlighting the improvements already made in an open house in October of 2021.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.