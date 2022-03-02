Mason City Council talks Birds and road closures

If you're a frequent user of 19th Street Southwest, be prepared for a minor closure coming in the near future.

19th Street SW to close for one month

On Tuesday, the Mason City Council reviewed plans to allow for renovation work to take place at the railroad crossing at 19th Street Southwest.

The work on the road will result in the portion of 19th Street Southwest between South Pierce Avenue and South Benjamin Avenue that intersects with the railroad crossing needing to be closed between four and five weeks during the construction period, according to Rahm.

The city will set up a short detour using South Pierce Avenue and South Benjamin Avenue during the construction period.

During the month-long road closure, the railroad crossing will be replaced, requiring the city to mill the existing pavement on the road and reconstruct the hot-mix asphalt to accommodate for the replacement.

The estimated cost of the project is just under $250,000, and will be funded partially by city road use tax and by a grant from the Iowa Grade Crossing Fund, and the Iowa Traction Railroad Company.

Rahm said that the city and Iowa Department of Transportation are hoping to get the project done over the summer, but a firm timeline has yet to be finalized.

The council unanimously approved the project and set a public hearing date for Tuesday, April 5.

Bird is the word

If you were a fan of the Bird scooters that were introduced to Mason City last spring, then you're in luck. On Tuesday, the city council approved a memorandum of understanding to allow for approximately 61 Bird electric stand-up scooters to hit the streets this spring and summer.

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel raved of the positive impact the Bird scooters had on the city in 2021.

According to Schickel there were 3,600 rides on the Bird scooters covering 8,000 miles in 2021.

"That's a lot of carbon reduced," Schickel said.

"The scooters appeared to be very popular last year," Steven Van Steenhuyse, Mason City Development Services Department Director, said in a letter to city council.

The scooters will operate from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and should arrive sometime in the late spring. The city does not receive any money from Bird Rides Inc., nor does it pay any money to Bird for the use of the scooters in the city.

The memorandum of understanding was approved unanimously by city council.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

