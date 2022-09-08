Mason City Council supports development at former ShopKo

MASON CITY -- The City Council has thrown its support behind a plan to breathe new life into the vacant ShopKo building.

The council approved a resolution of support between the city and EVCO Holdings LLC for a new manufacturing facility at the former retailer's location.

"This is a really exciting action. It's not every day that you get to bring forth an economic development opportunity like what the council is considering today," said City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

ShopKo closed its doors several years ago prior to the company going bankrupt. The building has since been vacant and has seen interest from several developments that never came to fruition.

EVCO, a Minnesota based company, produces Streetrod Golf Cars and various electric vehicle-related products. The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, which played a role bringing EVCO to Mason City, published a press release about the company on Friday.

"Any time you have a significant building like this go vacant, it's a negative in your community," said North Iowa Corridor President and CEO Chad Schreck. "It's also an opportunity. It truly is and we've had some really good interest in that facility."

The project goes to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for review later this month, according to a memorandum from Burnett. Upon final approvals of the IEDA and the city, work to convert the facility will begin with a goal to begin operations in early 2023.

The company intends to create up to 100 jobs over its first five years, according to a statement from EVCO CFO Kurt Malcore.

"You're talking both a mixture of jobs that diversify the industry that exists in the community and also reactivating an area of town," said Burnett.

"The electric vehicle is huge going forward. We know that's the direction most things are going. They're also good in the long term with the electric vehicle components and other accessories and parts that fit that market," Schreck said.

The proposed development agreement with EVCO would provide 100% rebate of the increased tax value of the parcel over the next year, says the memorandum. The maximum tax increment financing rebate would be $320,000.

The property would still pay taxes on the existing taxable value without a rebate and additional taxes on levies that are excluded from TIF financing by the state of Iowa.

Pritchard Companies, a sister company to EVCO and partner in the project, chose to stay in North Iowa over other possible locations.

"We started pushing, what can we do to bring those plants to Iowa and showcase what we have in our backyard with all the progress North Iowa is making, what Mason City is making, and what we as a company is making?" said Pritchard Companies CEO Joe Pritchard. "We centralized our corporate offices in Clear Lake over the last two years, and it's just been a great working relationship. When this opportunity came up, we thought let's explore the ShopKo building."

There are several steps with the City Council and the state before it becomes a "done deal", but "things are in a very positive spot right now," Schreck said.

"(It is) just a really good type of company and project for our area. We get to diversify the manufacturing that we have here and to create new and high quality jobs," Schreck said.