Mason City Council sets bid date on $1.9 million downtown skywalk work

In recent months, Mason City officials have made no secret of their focus on blight mitigation in 2021.
City council members listed it as a top priority during a goal-setting meeting from this past October and Mayor Bill Schickel mentioned blight in his "State of the City Address" for the new year.
During Tuesday night's latest council meeting, the City again had an opportunity to undertake more blight work in town.
The council unanimously approved a plan to accept a bid to demolish a property at 412 Third St. SW that the City said has been vacant and uninhabited for several years.
Potentially dangerous
Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse wrote in a letter to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, which can be found in the latest council packet, that demolition was the only route that made sense for the property as it currently exists.
"The Chief Building Official has determined that the house is potentially dangerous and that rehabilitation would not be cost-effective," Van Steenhuyse wrote.
For the actual demolition process, the city council moved to award a $7,250 contract to the local outfit Navratil Excavating for the necessary work.
Van Steenhuyse's letter in the packet noted that the City has $40,000 budgeted for demolitions in fiscal year 2021 and that funds have already been claimed by the demolition project for 1450-1452 and 1454 North Federal Ave.
Walking on air
The demolition project wasn't the only bid-related matter the council weighed in on during Tuesday night's meeting. The six-member panel also unanimously approved setting a bid opening date for the skywalk construction project which is a piece of the downtown hotel puzzle that will connect the hotel to The Music Man Square.
As outlined in the packet, the bid openings for the project, which is estimated to cost about $1.9 million, will take place on March 4 and a hearing and letting date will occur on March 16.
At the council meeting, At-Large Council Member Paul Adams asked Burnett if it would be possible for work to actually start on the skywalk before work begins on the downtown hotel which is being pursued by Gatehouse Capital.
"The hotel can progress," Burnett said. "If we wait much longer, I don’t think we’ll be in as competitive of an environment with our bidding."
Fouad Daoud, the president and CEO of engineering firm WHKS & Co., was at the meeting as well and backed up what Burnett told the council.
"We’ve been finding that projects are getting fewer and fewer builders so, in order to get our best bid, we need to get it out," Daoud said. According to him, it doesn't make a difference if work on the skywalk begins before the hotel work.
Financial planning
Work on the skywalk and downtown hotel is a part of the long-running River City Renaissance which City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson told the council contributed to a decrease of about $12 million in Mason City's "net position" (which involves calculating revenues over expenses) for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
In his actual report, Jacobson wrote that the city's negative net position is due to bonding approximately $16.15 million investment in private business grants.
"An additional $8 million will be issued in FY 2021 to finish the hotel/skywalk project for the overall River City Renaissance project," Jacobson wrote in his packet letter.
Within that same report, Jacobson also highlighted that at the close of the current fiscal year, Mason City's governmental funds reported "combined ending fund balances of $22.24 million" which is a decrease of $17.41 million from the year prior.
Along with those decreases, Jacobson did note that the City managed to come in under budget for its expected expenditures in operating and capital projects by almost $900,000.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.