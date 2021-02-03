Mason City Council sets bid date on $1.9 million downtown skywalk work

As outlined in the packet, the bid openings for the project, which is estimated to cost about $1.9 million, will take place on March 4 and a hearing and letting date will occur on March 16.

At the council meeting, At-Large Council Member Paul Adams asked Burnett if it would be possible for work to actually start on the skywalk before work begins on the downtown hotel which is being pursued by Gatehouse Capital.

"The hotel can progress," Burnett said. "If we wait much longer, I don’t think we’ll be in as competitive of an environment with our bidding."

Fouad Daoud, the president and CEO of engineering firm WHKS & Co., was at the meeting as well and backed up what Burnett told the council.

"We’ve been finding that projects are getting fewer and fewer builders so, in order to get our best bid, we need to get it out," Daoud said. According to him, it doesn't make a difference if work on the skywalk begins before the hotel work.