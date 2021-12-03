Mason City Council reflects, seeks more aggressive goals for 2022

Councilor John Lee wanted to get more aggressive.

Councilor Joshua Masson said it was putting your money where your mouth is.

Councilor Will Symonds said it was something he'd been pushing on for years.

It seemed the theme of Wednesday night's 2022 strategic planning session of the Mason City Council was about getting the goals of prior years scratched off the to-do list so new ones could be added that continue to propel the city forward economically.

The council, except for Tom Thoma, who was out of town, joined Mayor Bill Schickel, City Administrator Aaron Burnett and Finance Director Brent Hinson in first reviewing the previous year's accomplishments. Story City Administrator Mark Jackson facilitated the session and wrote ideas on a giant easel pad.

To provide greater input into the session, Burnett sent out a request to the council and department heads ahead of time, asking them to cite accomplishments, concerns and issues, and possible goals for the next year. He shared those with everyone in advance of the session.

In the Wednesday night group's mind, much was accomplished last year:

Multipurpose arena and arts pavilion were completed, bringing the River City Renaissance closer to completion;

and were completed, bringing the River City Renaissance closer to completion; Talon's River apartment complex was built and a second one announced;

apartment complex was built and a second one announced; Line was held on the city's portion of residents' property taxes;

City's blight program made significant strides in dealing with buildings not up to code;

Improved the city's trails and continued work on expanding them;

Police force was bolstered with increased pay and incentives, and an aggressive marketing campaign;

Surviving the pandemic and coming out financially secure.

Facilitator Jackson said he also serves on the Iowa Great Places Board, and told the group that the "great things happening in Mason City right now" had been noted by his organization.

In examining the strategic planning sessions he oversaw since coming to Mason City three years ago, Burnett noted that he thought the best way to look forward was to look back first.

Looking back was the easy part on Wednesday night. Next, those in attendance raised concerns and issues, and also identified ones from department heads and residents they thought should be addressed. From there, the concerns were massaged by Jackson into a draft list of goals.

Those fell into roughly three categories: Infrastructure, internal and external workforce, and development.

Among the first raised, of course, was the long-delayed construction of the hotel downtown, the last piece of the River City Renaissance pie. Developer David Rachie has blown through several construction deadlines while he attempts to secure the financing that will release millions for the project from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The response to that was monosyllabic from everyone except Administrator Burnett, who muttered, "That's a novel idea. It's only been on here (goals list) for like five years."

Another major concern that morphed quickly into a goal was continuing to bolster the city's police force, which several members commented would hopefully reduce violent crime in the city.

"I get a lot of emails about crime," said councilor Joshua Masson.

"People need to feel safe in their community," said Schickel.

Earlier this year, the council increased pay in the department and offered incentives for new hires, a model that councilor Paul Adams suggested set a trend around the state. Since then, the department has hired four officers and has three more in the hiring pipeline.

The police wasn't the only department where workforce is a concern. Several councilors noted how the unexpected death of former Finance Director Kevin Jacobson impacted the city, as there wasn't a clear succession plan to fill his position. Councilor John Jaszewski noted that there were several people who work for the city who are nearing retirement, and wondered what the plan was to fill those posts.

That discussion morphed into a brief exchange about the workforce challenges the city as a whole faces and how it can do its part to address that.

Continuing the city's blight program was another high priority and the one councilor Lee felt the city should be more aggressive in tackling. He noted the city's blight program had $50,000 budgeted this year to demolish homes surrendered to the city by owners who cannot or would not bring them up to code. He asked Burnett whether that money — and existing staff — were enough to grow the speed and scope of the program in the coming year, something all in attendance agreed needed to happen.

"They are stretched thin just maintaining their current workload," Burnett said.

Lee suggested taking the blight program much further — identifying landlords whose properties are clustered together in a neighborhood, who are willing to sell, and partner them with a developer looking to build housing that increases the city's tax base. And he wanted to give the program more money.

"This is what this meeting is for," Lee said. "If we're going to make this a goal, and we're serious about it, we're going to need more staff. We need to decide to throw a couple hundred thousand at this."

"Putting our money where our mouth is then," Masson said.

"Exactly," Lee responded.

Mayor Schickel pushed to include improvements to Highway 122 on the western edge of the city, including lighting and green space, noting that it was another gateway into the community. Starting work on the city's Riverwalk along Willow Creek near downtown was another goal added by the mayor.

In the end, facilitator Jackson was left with this list, which he said he'd work with Burnett to better define:

Start construction on the downtown hotel project;

Push development with improvements to Highway 122 on the city's western edge, Riverwalk construction and more aggressive infill development possibly through expanding the city's existing blight remediation program;

Add staff, as needed, to grow the blight-remediation program;

Grow investment in the city's infrastructure, including its water/sewer lines, technology in city-owned buildings, and a possible railroad underpass on the city's east side;

Develop a plan to create "critical connections" for pedestrians to make the city more walkable;

Continue efforts like Vision North Iowa where the city collaborates with its regional partners Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County.

The council will take the first steps toward implementing these goals when it gets its first glimpse of next year's budget in coming weeks.

