Mason City Council recognizes two local residents for "shining example" set during recent rescue effort

Soon enough, Mason City residents will have a new mode of transportation around town.
Tuesday night, the Mason City Council unanimously approved a "memo of understanding" with the Bird Rides company to bring the app-based, stand-up electric scooter to the area.
According to the council packet, that memo would protect the city in case of liability and would last for one year. As for usage, riders would be able to operate the scooters on city streets, in alleys and on bike paths. The company itself would be entirely responsible for the vehicles.
"There are certain things in local government that have a lot of traction, scooters are quickly rising up the list of things people love to hate," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said to the council during the meeting. "The reality is the problems are more perceived problems than actual problems."
Bird scooters arriving wouldn't be the town's first foray with with app-based personal transportation.
In 2018, the KoloniShare bike app went live in Mason City and featured 12 bikes placed at three racks across town. However, the equipment has faced issues with administration, tech and the amount of usage. At least one difference between the two is that Bird is a much larger company than Koloni with scooters in North America, Europe and the Middle East.
During discussion on the item, Fourth Ward Councilmember John Jaszewski asked when the scooters might arrive in Mason City. Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse responded: "I would not be surprised that we could be seeing them next week."
Mussels on the move
At the meeting, the council also signed off on a plan to deal with a bed of rare and endangered mussels found on a stretch of the Winnebago River, in East Park, that the city is doing dam mitigation work on. The council voted 5-0 to award a contract to Daguna Consulting out of Rochester, Minnesota which, per its website, "provides scientific expertise on the conservation and management of endangered species."
In the council packet, the contract spells out that the estimated "not-to-exceed" fee is $19,000 for working on moving the mussels to safe, nearby habitats before work can progress. According to experts from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the mussels include several state-threatened species as well as a state-endangered species known as the "Ohio River Pigtoe."
While chatting about the item, At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams asked if further relocations would be needed in the future. According to Mason City Operation & Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler, the mussels should remain once they are established in their new habitat.
Broadening sustainability
Along similar lines of stewardship and sustainability, the council gave the go-ahead to modify certain city trucks to be able to run biodiesel.
Under the terms spelled out in the city council packet: When the biodiesel is not able to be used in one of the seven trucks being modified, those vehicles will switch back to regular diesel. Supply for the trucks will come from REG (Renewable Energy Group) which is based in Mason City.
Per the City, costs for the equipment are being covered by REG as a part of a pilot program, which city officials could expand even further.
Construction round-up
With everything else going on, the council helped advance multiple construction projections for the city as well.
One of the bigger ticket items was awarding a contract to Henkel Construction who had a low bid of $389,410 for storm water mitigation work in the Eastbrooke area of Mason City. Per notes from City Engineer Mark Rahm, that work will involve turf restoration as well as culvert construction and is budgeted for $600,000.
The city awarded another six-figure contract to Weikert Contracting out of Cedar Falls to help complete the 2021 Pavement Marking Program. The work will involve updating not just markings for drivers but for bicyclists as well. Weikert's low bid was $200,401 and the item is funded with "Road Use Tax" money according to Rahm.
Financial report
Per Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson, the city's general fund expenditures for the month of March totaled $968,761 against a budget of $1,146,451.
As for revenues, Jacobson wrote that the general fund actually took in $1,076,127 versus a projection of $1,155,506.
"Overall, the General Fund revenues are greater than expenses on March 31, 2021 by approximately $1,672,500," he wrote.
Shining examples
At the start of the meeting, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel took time out to honor two residents who performed a dramatic rescue earlier this month.
Jason Hahn and Steve Fettkether helped pulled a Manly woman from a truck on fire on County Road B20. The two were able to cut 61-year-old Donna Rench loose from her seatbelt before her Ford F-150 was fully overwhelmed by flames.
In recognition, Schickel said the pair risked their lives. "(We) recognize them for their life-saving deeds, the inspiration they have given us and the shining example they have set for our community."
