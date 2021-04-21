Mason City Council recognizes two local residents for "shining example" set during recent rescue effort

In the council packet, the contract spells out that the estimated "not-to-exceed" fee is $19,000 for working on moving the mussels to safe, nearby habitats before work can progress. According to experts from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the mussels include several state-threatened species as well as a state-endangered species known as the "Ohio River Pigtoe."

While chatting about the item, At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams asked if further relocations would be needed in the future. According to Mason City Operation & Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler, the mussels should remain once they are established in their new habitat.

Broadening sustainability

Along similar lines of stewardship and sustainability, the council gave the go-ahead to modify certain city trucks to be able to run biodiesel.

